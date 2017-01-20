Third annual Harry Potter event at Waterstones store

Fans are invited to dress up in their best costumes and gather at Waterstones St Andrews to enjoy the third annual Harry Potter Book Night.

Since its launch in 2015, Harry Potter Book Night has quickly established itself as one of the biggest events in the literary calendar, enjoyed by fans of all ages in bookshops all around the world.

This year’s theme is The Professors of Hogwarts, a celebration of all those who taught Harry Potter and his friends their extraordinary skills, from the suave charm of Gilderoy Lockhart to the dark complexity of Severus Snape.

Aspiring wizards are invited to join in the fun when the bookshop will host the Professors Big Quiz night, best costume contest, wand making, and lots more

Fiona Petrie, manager, said: “2017 marks the twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“Harry Potter Book Night gives booksellers and fans a wonderful opportunity to get together and celebrate especially the chance it offers to share the magic with the next generation of readers.”

The event takes place on Thursday, February 2 from 5.30-7pm. Tickets are free and available from Waterstones. For details contact, telephone 01334 477893.