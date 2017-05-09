Cupar cook “devastated” after MasterChef elimination

Cupar’s budding chef described his MasterChef semi-final elimination as a “major blow”.

Brodie Williams (27) was one of the remaining six participants in the popular cooking competition and was on the cusp of a place in the finals week.

However, it was not to be for Brodie, as his venison wellington in pastry was criticised by four restaurant critics.

One said the venison needed an extra four minutes in the oven, while another described his gratten as “soggy”.

It marked the end of Brodie’s spell on the show, an experience he described as “fantastic”.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself,” he said. “I think in the later episodes you can see that I was really enjoying myself.

“I just wanted to get as much out of it as possible. It was brilliant to go to the different locations and you get to make friends on the show.

“You’re spending eight or nine hours filming, and you’re just hanging out and chatting.

“The final eight of us were really close. We still meet up.”

Brodie admits he had to stop thinking about his elimination after the result and focus on the positives.

“It was a tough one,” he admitted. “I had done really well and had been enjoying it. I just really wanted to get to the final.

“To go out just before it was a major blow. I’m still pretty bummed about it.

“I think the reason I was devastated when I went out is because I made mistakes.

“If I had cooked to the best of my ability and other people were better, I would have been fine with that.

“The hangover for me is that I didn’t do as well as I can.”

The Cupar cook said his favourite moments from MasterChef were judge John Torode’s reaction to his ginger pudding and the visit to the Holby City set.

And speaking about the future, Brodie said: “I want to keep cooking.

“I want to do supper clubs and pop-up restaurants, and collaborations with people I’m interested in.

“It’s given me the confidence to back myself.

“I went on the show to see if I could cook and left feeling buoyed by the positive comments and reaching the final six.”

MasterChef Finals Week continues tomorrow and Thursday at 8pm, and the final is Friday at 8.30pm on BBC One.