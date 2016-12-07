Fife Council in the spotlight as documentary hits screens tonight

A new fly-on-the-wall documentary series about Fife Council will start on the BBC tonight (Wednesday, December 7).

The three-part series ‘The Council’ takes a look at at the Fife authority as it faces punishing budget cuts, and higher than ever demands for its services.

The BBC describes the series, made by IWC Media, as an illuminating, poignant and also entertaining look an example of a governing institution.

The film crew spent months earlier this year following council employees in the day-to-day work for the organisation that narrator - and local boy - Dougray Scott describes as: “The organisation everyone loves to hate.”

Candid staff reveal the highs of working closely with people needing their help, and the lows, such as housing officer Karen going into an abandoned house in Glenrothes’ Collydean, jampacked with rubbish and cat filth, with the warning “brace yourself” to the cameraman.

Steve Grimmond, chief executive of Fife Council, commented: “The documentary is not only about Fife, it’s about any and all councils.

“We agreed to take part in this documentary in the hope that we could give residents a greater insight into the council and help them understand the difficult budget decisions which we are all facing.

“It looks at the challenges and pressures local councils are facing with greater demand for services and budgets increasingly squeezed.

“The dedication and commitment of our staff, to continue to provide the best service for the people of Fife shines through in every episode of the show.”

Episode one goes out on BBC1 tonight at 9pm.