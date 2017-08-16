Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC show

Kirkcaldy is to feature on a hit BBC antiques show in early 2018.

The Antiques Road Trip crew were at Kirkcaldy Galleries on Tuesday to film a segment about the town’s most famous son, Adam Smith.

The show follows antique experts, battling it out to find valuable antiques to be sold for a profit.

The crew, including one of the stars of the show, Anita Manning, toured the facility to learn about Smith’s life and interviewed a member of staff for the programme.

Their visit to the Galleries was not their only stop off in Fife. Anita stopped off in Kirkcaldy after spending a morning shopping at the Secret Door in Dunfermline.

Lauren Cunningham, venue manager, said: “They were down in the venue looking at some of our unique objects that we have that belonged to Adam Smith and at our first edition of the Wealth of Nations.

“Anita interviewed our collections curator, Gavin Grant, as well.

“I think it’s great because they highlight our collection.”

The galleries’ broad collection includes a variety of objects from Adam Smith’s life, including a snuff box, an ink stand, and a likeness of him that was made during his lifetime.

Lauren said the staff were looking forward to seeing the episode, which is expected to be shown in early 2018.

She said: “We were all very excited and Anita is very down to earth. It was a great experience and we can’t wait to see the finished episode.”