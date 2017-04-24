Pressure on MasterChef’s Cupar cook

A budding Cupar cook will find out whether he has the right ingredients to win MasterChef this week.

The pressure is on Brodie Williams (27) and 13 others as Knockout Week begins tonight, with just 12 spots open to reach Wednesday’s episode.

In tonight’s two episodes, the 14 remaining cooks will be split into two groups. They must create a dish based off a family favourite or a food from their childhood.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode will send two of the contestants home.

With another three episodes throughout the week, will Brodie be among the nine cooks progressing to the semi-finals?

MasterChef is on BBC One tonight at 7.30pm and 8.30pm.