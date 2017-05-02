Semi-final success for Cupar’s MasterChef star

Cupar’s budding chef is through to the second stage of the MasterChef 2017 semi-finals.

Brodie Williams (27) is one of the eight remaining cooks and is within touching distance of reaching the final.

Tasked with creating a dish using their favourite ingredient within 90 minutes, Brodie chose to use ginger, making ginger pudding, butterscotch sauce, gingerbread ice cream and ginger crumb.

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace complimented the success of the dish.

Gregg described the ice cream as “devine” but John went even further in his praise, saying: “All I’ve wanted from you is a completed, coherent plate of food. That’s it.”

The next episode of MasterChef is on BBC One on Wednesday at 8pm.