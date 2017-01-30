Sheku family seek answers in new BBC documentary

Sheku Bayoh’s family have backed – and feature in – a new TV documentary which airs on Tuesday night.

The programme, After Sheku, which is being shown on BBC2 Scotland at 9pm, follows his relatives in their quest for answers since his death.

A BBC statement said: “In the early hours of May 3, 2015, a young black man was arrested by police officers in Kirkcaldy. Less than two hours later he was dead.

“This film follows the family of Sheku Bayoh over 20 months as they try to find out just what happened that morning.“

The 31-year-old trainee gas engineer died after being arrested on Hayfield Road.

Officers used batons, CS spray, leg restraints and handcuffs to subdue him, leading his family to believe he died from ‘positional asphyxiation’.

A report, following an investigation carried out by the Police Investigations Review Commisioner, was handed to the Lord Advocate to consider last year.