The Council: Final episode airs tonight

The third and final episode of the documentary series looking at Fife Council will air tonight (Wednesday).

The Council has already provided a sometimes shocking insight into the inner workings of different departments within the local authority, including housing and social work, and the difficulties faced by both the workers and those who rely on the Council for support.

Tonight’s episode will feature family support worker Julie who works with struggling dads, and is trying to help one dad gain access to his baby daughter.

Meanwhile, the cameras follow homecarer Marion who is responsible for providing critical care to some of the council’s most vulnerable old people, as well as one local resident who mounts a media campaign against the council after her home is infested with rats.

The show will be on BBC One at 9pm.