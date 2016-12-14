The Council: What to expect from the second episode

The first episode of The Council was the talk of Fife as viewers got a behind the scenes look at the inner workings of Fife Council.

The second episode, which will air tonight (Wednesday), moves the attention away from Glenrothes and Methil and towards another set of council workers.

Housing officers Stacy and Catherine must help a woman, pushed to desperate measures, after her gas is cut off.

In Dunfermline, a mother asks from support from Fife Council to help her autistic son, Curtis, after he leaves college.

The episode also follows Cat and Frank, two environmental officers who are faced with numerous challenges – including tackling abusive tenants.

We’ll also meet Michael, a driver who delivers hot meals around the Kingdom.

Nearly 1000 elderly and disabled people from across Fife receive hot meals on a daily basis, stretching Michael as he rushes from delivery to delivery in Cupar and St Andrews.

Finally, the episode follows council registrar Jayne in Dunfermline, who records deaths, marriages and births, and organises ceremonies for those originally from overseas who wish to become British citizens.

The episode is the second in the three-part series.

It airs tonight on BBC One at 9pm.