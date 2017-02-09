X Factor star visits Kirkcaldy theatre

X Factor star Emily Middlemas took time out before heading off on tour with other contestants from the TV show to drop in on Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre on Sunday.

Despite the impromptu visit only being advertised on social media 24 hours earlier a large crowd had gathered at the High Street venue to meet the teen star.

Before arriving at the theatre Emily had visited the Get Stuffed Cafe and sang a couple of songs to give her backing to a fundraising effort before heading along to meet her fans at the venue, which is currently under renovation.

Kings Theatre volunteer Stephen Barbour said: “There were more people than I had expected!

“We quickly set up a PA in The Kings Hub. It was off the cuff but she was happy to sing and performed three songs.

“You forget that she’s only 18 herself but she was fantastic with all the kids and everyone had a blast.

“We gave her a tour of the theatre afterwards – her dad was much more excited about that than her though!”