Two days of food fun planned for annual Fife festival

Crail’s annual food festival is set to be bigger and better than ever this year.

Planning has already started for the two-day June event – and already 85 per cent of the opportunities for local food companies have been booked.

Tastings, demonstrations, a food market, dinners and suppers and a great day out at the harbour are all in store for this year’s event.

The festival’s annual general meeting saw new members joining the organising committee and the appointment of new people to look after social media and event management.

Graham Anderson, who founded the festival seven years ago, remains enthusiastic – and optimistic after a year which saw bad weather dampen spiritis.

“We are ready to come back stronger than ever,” he said. “We are keeping all the elements that people enjoy – tasting rooms, cookery theatre, indoor market and lunch at the harbour.

“We’ve had a great response from local food and drink companies so that visitors will be able to browse, taste, sample, buy and watch cookery demonstrations.”

Mr Anderson added: “We are particularly looking forward to welcoming back Jannetta’s Gelateria and Ardross Farm Shop who have been great supporters of the festival.”

In the meantime, he is keeping his fingers crossed that the sun shines on this year’s festival, which takes place on June 10 and 11.

More information is available at www.crailfoodfest.co.uk.