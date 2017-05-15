“Ultimate” Elvis tribute act All Shook Up in Fife

One of the best Elvis tribute acts in the world is heading to Fife.

Ben Portsmouth looks like Elvis, sings like Elvis and has an on stage charisma that has audiences believing at times they are watching the King himself.

In August 2012, Ben Portsmouth made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest’ which took place in Memphis.

He was crowned as the ‘Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’ and is the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

Fans from all over the world declare Ben as the closest they have ever seen to Elvis Presley – social media forums are overwhelmed with fans demanding his return to their country.

And on Saturday, May 27 at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline, Fifers will be able to see the live performance that left David Letterman at a loss for words exclaiming, “Oh, my God, Oh, my God!” when Ben headlined his show in February of 2013.

Internationally renowned as one of, if not THE best, Elvis tribute in the world with sell out shows across the globe, Ben will bring his unique style and charisma to the Alhambra and, accompanied by his 10-piece band, and will show why he is regarded as the best in the business!