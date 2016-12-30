What’s on in Fife...

If you’re still up for a night out after the festive period, there’s plenty in Fife to whet your appetite!

Have a look at our up-to-date listings...

Gigs

Friday, December 30

Andy on Karaoke, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, December 31

Tartan Army, Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Rockhammer, Wheatsheaf, Kirkcaldy.

No1SUN, Weavers, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, January 4

New Year’s Session Night, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

Looking ahead...

Hunky Dory, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on January 7.

Streets Ahead, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on January 14.

Nothing Fancy, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 21.

Mason, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 28.

The Velvets (Velvet Underground tribute), The Green Hotel, Kinross on January 28.

Acoustic

Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Potter About Cafe, Burntisland, Open mic third Wednesday each month.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

Theatre

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Dec 10-Jan 7. Cinderella; Jan 12: NTL Live – No Man’s Land; 21 Craig Hill: Up and Coming!; 27. RSNO In Concert; 28. Black Beauty; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 11. Red Stripe Band; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 24. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Feb 9. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: A Night With Ella Fitzgerald; 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Jan 6. RSNO: Viennese Gala; 12-14. What We Become In The Dark; 15. David Vernon & Dick Lee; Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 10. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: The Big Chris Barber Band; 11. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Blues Afternoon; 12. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Jazz at Carnegie Hall; 12. Music on Sundays: Meridiem (Flute and Harp); 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Dec 9-29. Mother McGoose; 30. Red Hot Chilli Pipers; Jan 21. Vampires Rock Ghost Train; 28. Brendan Cole ‘All Night Long’; Feb 10. Menopause The Musical; 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Jan 1. Il Travatore; Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com. Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Jan 22. Martin Barre; 24. Los Pacaminos; 26. Colin Bluntstone; 28. The Velvets; 29. Just Beatles; Feb 17. Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman; 18. John Verity; 19. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; 22. Bob Cheevers;Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

comedy

Jimeoin, Rothes Halls on February 17.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

cinema

Odeon Dunfermline

A Monster Calls (12A), Audio Description Available, Sun-Thu 12:15, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Mon 17:45

2D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available , No Free Guest Passes, Sun-Thu 15:30, 20:00, 21:00

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Thu 20:00

3D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Sun-Thu 12:45, 18:15

Ballerina (U), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 11:15, 13:40, 16:00; Sun-Thu 10:40

Collateral Beauty (12A,) Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 11:00, 18:20, 20:50; Sun-Thu 18:20, 20:50

Please be aware the following showings are subtitled

Sun 18:20

2D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 13:30, 16:30, 19:30; Sun-Thu 10:30, 13:30, 16:30, 19:30

2D Moana (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 09:00, 10:30, 11:45, 13:15, 14:30, 16:00; Sun-Thu 10:00, 12:45, 15:30

2D Monster Trucks (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 9:30, 12:10, 14:45, 17:20

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Thu 12:10

2D Passengers (12A), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Fri-Sat 12:40, 15:30, 17:15, 18:15, 20:00, 21:00; Sun-Thu 12:40, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00; Fri Late Show 22:30

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Fri 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:50, 19:00, 20:00, 20:50; Sat 10:20, 11:15, 12:30, 13:30, 14:30, 15:45, 16:50, 19:00, 20:00, 20:50; Sun-Thu 10:50, 12:30, 14:00, 15:45, 17:15, 19:00, 20:50; Fri Late Show 22:10

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Tue 17:15

3D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Fri-Sat 17:45

Silence (15), Audio Description Available, Sun-Thu 13:10, 16:40, 20:15

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 18:45, 21:15

2D Trolls (U), Audio escription Available; Sun-Thu 09:45

Why Him (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sat 13:20, 16:00, 18:45, 20:30, 21:30; Sun-Thu 13:20, 16:00, 18:45, 21:30; Fri Late Show 22:45

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Sun 13:20

AUTISM FRIENDLY

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), (lights up, sound down, no ads/trailers), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Fri 10:15

KID’S CLUB

2d The Secret Life of Pets (U), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 10:00

Kubo and the Two Strings (PG), Fri-Thu 10:15

The BFG (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 10:30

Kino Glenrothes

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Fri 13:15, 16:30, 19:45; Sat 13:15; Mon 13:15, 16:30; Tue-Thu 13:15, 16:30PM, 19:45

Monster Trucks (PG), Fri 12:15, 15:00, 17:45; Sat 12.15PM, 15:00; Mon 12:15, 15:00; Tue-Thu 12:15, 15:00, 17:45

Assassin’s Creed (12A), Mon 17:40; Tue-Thu 17:40, 20:30

Moana (PG), Fri-Sat 12:15, 15:00; Mon-Thu 12:15, 15:00

Passengers (12A), Fri 17:40, 20:30; Tue-Thu 20:30

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (12A), Fri 20.00