What’s on in Fife...

Here’s some dates to get in the diary to make sure 2017 starts with a bang!

Gigs

Saturday, January 7 - Hunky Dory, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, January 11 - Archie Fisher, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

Looking ahead...

Streets Ahead, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on January 14.

Nothing Fancy, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 21.

Mason, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy, on January 28.

The Velvets (Velvet Underground tribute), The Green Hotel, Kinross on January 28.

The Sherlocks, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on February 4.

ACOUSTIC

Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Potter About Cafe, Burntisland, Open mic third Wednesday each month.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

THEATRE

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Dec 10-Jan 7. Cinderella; Jan 12: NTL Live – No Man’s Land; 21 Craig Hill: Up and Coming!; 27. RSNO In Concert; 28. Black Beauty; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 11. Red Stripe Band; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; 23-35. Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre: Barnum; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 4. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Feb 9. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: A Night With Ella Fitzgerald; 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Jan 6. RSNO: Viennese Gala; 12-14. What We Become In The Dark; 15. David Vernon & Dick Lee; Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 10. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: The Big Chris Barber Band; 11. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Blues Afternoon; 12. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Jazz at Carnegie Hall; 12. Music on Sundays: Meridiem (Flute and Harp); 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Jan 21. Vampires Rock Ghost Train; 28. Brendan Cole ‘All Night Long’; Feb 10. Menopause The Musical; 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred.

Kino arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com. Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Jan 22. Martin Barre; 24. Los Pacaminos; 26. Colin Bluntstone; 28. The Velvets; 29. Just Beatles; Feb 17. Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman; 18. John Verity; 19. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; 22. Bob Cheevers;Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

COMEDY

Jimeoin, Rothes Halls on February 17.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

CINEMA

Odeon Dunfermline

A Monster Calls (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun & Tue 12:10, 15:00, 17:45, 19:30, 20:30; Mon 12:10, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Thu 12:10, 15:00, 17:45, 20:30; Fri-Sat Late Show 22:10

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled; Mon 17:45

2D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available , No Free Guest Passes, Fri-Sun & Wed 11:30, 15:15, 17:00, 20:45; Mon-Tue 15:15, 20:45 Thu 15:15, 17:00, 20:45; Fri-Sat Late Show 22:30

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Mon 15:15

3D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Passes, Fri-Sun & Wed 12:30, 14:15, 18:00, 19:45; Mon-Tue 12:30, 18:00 Thu 12:30, 18:00, 19:45

Ballerina (U), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 10:40

Collateral Beauty (12A,) Audio Description Available, Mon-Wed 12:40

2D Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Tue 13:00, 16:10, 19:20 Wed 16:10, 19:20; Thu 13:30, 16:30, 19:30

La La Land (12A), Audio Description Available, ADVANCED SCREENING Thu 11:00, 13:15, 14:00, 16:15, 17:00, 19:15, 20:00

2D Moana (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 10:00, 11:00, 13:50, 16:40; Mon-Tue 16:40; Wed-Thu 16:10 2D Monster Trucks (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri & Sun 10:45, 13:30, 16:00; Sat 10:45, 13:00; Mon-Wed 16:00; Thu 11:00

2D Passengers (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Tue 12:20, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00; Wed 15:30, 18:15, 21:00; Thu 12:20, 15:30, 18:15, 21:00

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri & Sun & Wed 11:00, 12:45, 14:00, 16:00, 17:00, 19:10, 20:15; Sat 12:45, 14:00, 16:00, 17:00, 19:10, 20:15; Mon-Tue 12:45, 14:00, 16:00, 17:00, 19:10, 20:15; Thu 11:00, 14:00, 17:00, 20:00, 20:15; Fri-Sat Late Show 22:20

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Thu 17:00

Silence (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 13:00, 16:30, 20:00

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled

Tue 13:00

Sully: Miracle On the Hudson (12A), Audio Description Available, Mon-Tue 13:50; Wed 13:20

2D Trolls (U), Audio escription Available; Fri-Sun 10:00

Why Him (15), Audio Description Available, Fri & Sun-Wed 18:40, 21:15 Thu 13:00, Fri Late Show 22:15

EVENT CINEMA

RSC LIVE: The Tempest (TBC), Wed 19:00

NT LIVE: No Man’s Land (Encore) (15), Thu 19:00

MET Opera – Nabucco (Verdi) 2017 (TBC), Sat 17:55

SILVER SCREEN

A Street Cat Named Bob (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00

Café Society (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00

ODEON SCREEN UNSEEN (15), Mon 20:15

NEWBIES

2D Passengers (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00

KID’S CLUB

2d The Secret Life of Pets (U), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 10:30

2D Storks (U), Fri-Sun 10:00

The BFG (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 10:15

Kino Glenrothes

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Fri-Sat 13:15, 16:30, 19:45; Mon-Thu 16:30, 19:45

Monster Trucks (PG), Fri-Sun 12:15, 15:00, 17:45; Mon-Thu 17:45

Assassin’s Creed (12A), Fri-Thu 17:40PM, 20:30

Moana (PG), Fri-Sun 12:15, 15:00

Passengers (12A), Fri-Thu 20:00

Kino Leven

Monster Trucks (PG), Fri-Sun 13:30, 16:30; Mon-Thu 16:30

Assassin’s Creed (12A), Fri-Thu 19:15