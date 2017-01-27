What’s on in Fife

Looking for a good night out in the Kingdom? Our extensive listings will tell you all you need to know...

Gigs

Friday, January 27

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, January 28

Mason, The KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

The Velvets (Velvet Underground tribute), The Green Hotel, Kinross.

Project 6, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, January 29

Karaoke at the Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, February 1

Archie Fisher, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

Looking ahead...

Mixed Company, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on January 28.

The Sorries, Dalgety Bay Folk Club in The Woodside Hotel, Aberdour on February 3.

The Sherlocks, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on February 4.

Scoonie Brae, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 4.

Meetlaff (A Comedy (Adult) Tribute Act to Meatloaf), Man I’ The Rock, Dysart, on February 11.

The Solid Gold Band, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 11.

Mama’s Boys and Gavin Patrick, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 12.

Fate Fell Short plus Support, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy, February 17.

The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Perth Concert Hall, February 18.

Lost Angels, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 18.

Dirty Harry (Blondie tribute), PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on February 25.

Space, Society, Kirkcaldy on March 5.

Simple Minded (Simple Minds tribute), PJ Mollys, Dunfermline on March 11.

ACOUSTIC

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

THEATRE

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Jan 27. RSNO In Concert; 28. Black Beauty; Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 11. Red Stripe Band; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; 23-35. Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre: Barnum; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 4. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; June 10. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; Jul 23. NT Live: Angels In America Part 1 (Encore); 30. NT Live: Angels In America Part 2 (Encore)l; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Feb 9. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: A Night With Ella Fitzgerald; 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 12. Joel Dommet; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 15. Mr & Miss Scotland: Pre-Judging and Presentation(different events); 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough; 21. An Evening Of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show; Dec 14. Abbamania’s Christmas Show.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 10. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: The Big Chris Barber Band; 11. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Blues Afternoon; 12. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Jazz at Carnegie Hall; 12. Music on Sundays: Meridiem (Flute and Harp); 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 9-12. Carnegie Youth Theatre: Rock Of Ages; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); 12. Pole Performance 2017; 18. Curtis Stigers; March 28-April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 14. Alan Davies; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 3-6. Kelty Musical Association Presents: Spamalot; 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Jan 28. Brendan Cole ‘All Night Long’; Feb 10. Menopause The Musical; 15-18 Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com. Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 16. Rich Hall’s Hoedown; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves; May 31- Jun 3. LADAMA presents Mack & Mabel.

The Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Jan 26. Colin Bluntstone; 28. The Velvets; 29. Just Beatles; Feb 17. Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman; 18. John Verity; 19. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; 22. Bob Cheevers; Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; 29. Gary Tallent;Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Nov 18. Cash; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

COMEDY

Jimeoin, Rothes Halls on February 17.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Joel Dommet, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on March 12.

Rich Hall, Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly on March 16.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Alan Davies, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on April 14.

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

CINEMA

Odeon Dunfermline

2D Assassin’s Creed (12A), Audio Description Available , Fri 22:40; Sat 11:15, 22:40

Hacksaw Ridge (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 14:00, 17:15, 20:30

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled, Thu 17:15

La La Land (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Mon 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Tue 11:30, 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Wed 14:30, 17:30, 20:30; Thu 11:00, 14:00, 17:30, 20:30

Lion (PG), Audio Description Available, Fri 12:30, 15:30, 18:20, 21:10; Sat & Sun 15:30, 18:20, 21:10; Mon-Thu 12:30, 15:30, 18:20, 21:10

Manchester By The Sea (15), Audio Description Available, Mon 20:15; Wed & Thu 11:00

2D Moana (PG), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:00, 12:45

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri 16:45, Sat & Sun 11:00, 16:45; Mon 16:45; Tue 15:45; Wed 19:50; Thu 15:45

Sing 2D (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Fri 12:30, 13:40, 15:10, 16:15, 17:30, 18:45, 20:00; Sat & Sun 10:00, 11:00, 12:30, 13:40, 15:10, 16:15, 17:30, 18:45, 20:00; Mon-Thu 12:30, 13:40, 15:10, 16:15, 17:30, 18:45, 20:15

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled, Sun 19:00

Sing 3D (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Fri 14:20, 17:00; Sat & Sun 11:40, 14:20, 17:00; Mon-Tue 14:20, 17:00; Wed & Thu 17:00

Split (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 12:20, 15:20, 18:20, 21:20

Please be aware the following showings are subtitled, Mon 18:20

T2 Trainspotting (18), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Fri 12:00, 13:20, 14:45, 16:00,17:50, 19:00, 19:40, 20:10, 20:40, 21:20, 21:40, 22:30, 23:00; Sat 12:00, 13:20, 14:45, 16:00, 17:50, 19:00, 19:40, 20:10, 20:40, 21:20, 21:40, 22:30, 23:00; Sun 12:00, 13:20, 14:45,16:00, 17:50, 19:00, 19:40, 20:10, 20:40, 21:20, 21:40; Mon-Thu 12:00, 13:20, 14:45, 16:00, 17:50, 19:00, 19:40, 20:40, 21:40

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled, Tue 17:50

2D XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 14:10, Mon 14:10, 21:40; Tue 12:45, 21:40; Wed 17:00, 21:40; Thu 12:45, 21:40

AUTISM FRIENDLY

Sing 2D (U), Audio Description Available, Sun 10:15

EVENT CINEMA

NT Live: Amadeus, Thu 19:00

ROH: IL Trovatore (Live) 2017, Tue 19:15

SILVER SCREEN

Inferno (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00

The Girl On The Train (15), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00, Thu 14:00

ODEON SCREEN UNSEEN (15), Mon 20:15

NEWBIES

La La Land (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00

KID’S CLUB

2d Trolls (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:30

2D Storks (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:00

Phantom Boy (PG), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:15

Kino Glenrothes

Split (15), Fri-Thu 20:15

Underworld: Blood Wars (15), Fri-Thu 18:00

2D Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A), Sat-Sun 15:00

Monster Trucks (PG), Sat-Sun 12:15

Assassin’s Creed (12A), Fri-Thu 20:15

Moana (PG), Sat-Sun 12:15, 15:00

T2 Trainspotting (18), Fri-Thu 17:55, 20:45

Sing (U), Fri 17:45; Sat-Sun 12:30, 15:20, 17:45; Mon-Thu 17:45

FRIDAY 5.45PM

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 12.30PM, 3.20PM, 5.45PM

MONDAY TO THURSDAY 5.45PM

Kino Leven

Sing (U), Fri-Sun 13:00, 15:40; Mon 15:40, Wed-Thu 15:40

T2 Trainspotting (18), Fri-Mon 18:00, 20:40; Tue 16:30; Wed-Thu 18:00, 20:40 Rotal Opera House: Il Trovatore (Live) (tbc), Tue 19:15