What’s on in Fife

Looking for a good night out in the Kingdom? Our extensive listings will tell you all you need to know...

Gigs

Thursday, February 2

The Jellyman’s Daughter, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy.

Friday, February 3

No1SUN, Dixon Arms, Glenrothes

The Sorries, Dalgety Bay Folk Club in The Woodside Hotel, Aberdour.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, February 4

Sol Christie, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

The Sherlocks, PJ Molloys, Dunfermline.

Scoonie Brae, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy.

No1SUN, Cowdenbeath Golf Club, Cowdenbeath.

Rhythm and Blooze, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy

Sunday, february 5

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, february 8

Davy Lees, Dunfermline Folk Club at the Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

Looking ahead

Session A92, Kirkcaldy Acoutic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on February 9.

Meetlaff (A Comedy (Adult) Tribute Act to Meatloaf), Man I’ The Rock, Dysart, on February 11.

Tongue and Groove, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on February 11.

The Solid Gold Band, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 11.

Mama’s Boys and Gavin Patrick, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 12.

Ewan MacPherson Trio, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on February 16.

Fate Fell Short plus Support, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on February 17.

East Coast, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on February 18.

The Scottish Fiddle Orchestra, Perth Concert Hall, February 18.

Lost Angels, The Gunners Club, Kirkcaldy on February 18.

Tia McGraff, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on February 23.

Dirty Harry (Blondie tribute), PJ Molloys, Dunfermline on February 25.

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on February 25.

Cher & Dusty Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy on February 26.

Ragged Glory, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 2.

Space, Society, Kirkcaldy on March 5.

Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 9.

Simple Minded (Simple Minds tribute), PJ Mollys, Dunfermline on March 11.

Lizabett Russo, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 16.

Kaela Rowan Trio, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 23.

Judy Cook, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Woody Pines, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on April 20.

Connla, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Low Pairing, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Flossie Malavialle, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 11.

Vera van Heeringen, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 18.

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on June 1.

The Danberrys, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on June 22.

Acoustic

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

BACKSTAGE AT the Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com, Feb 17. Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman; 18. John Verity; 19. Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack; 22. Bob Cheevers; Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; 29. Gary Tallent;Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Nov 18. Cash; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

Theatre

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com. Feb 2. NTL Live: Amadeus; 11. Red Stripe Band; 16. NTL Live: Saint Joan; 23-35. Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre: Barnum; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 4. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; June 10. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; Jul 23. NT Live: Angels In America Part 1 (Encore); 30. NT Live: Angels In America Part 2 (Encore)l; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com. Feb 9. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: A Night With Ella Fitzgerald; 17-18. Leslie Amateur Dramatic Club – Pygmalion; 17. Jimeon; 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 12. Joel Dommet; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 15. Mr & Miss Scotland: Pre-Judging and Presentation(different events); 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough; 21. An Evening Of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show; Dec 14. Abbamania’s Christmas Show.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com. Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 10. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: The Big Chris Barber Band; 11. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Blues Afternoon; 12. Fife Jazz Festival 2017: Jazz at Carnegie Hall; 12. Music on Sundays: Meridiem (Flute and Harp); 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 9-12. Carnegie Youth Theatre: Rock Of Ages; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); 12. Pole Performance 2017; 18. Curtis Stigers; March 28-April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 14. Alan Davies; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 3-6. Kelty Musical Association Presents: Spamalot; 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk, Feb 10. Menopause The Musical; 15-18 Priscilla, Queen of the Desert; 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London, Feb 8. Woolf Works; 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com. Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 16. Rich Hall’s Hoedown; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves; May 31- Jun 3. LADAMA presents Mack & Mabel.

Comedy

Jimeoin, Rothes Halls on February 17.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on February 24.

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Joel Dommet, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on March 12.

Rich Hall, Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly on March 16.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Alan Davies, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on April 14.

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

Cinema

Odeon Dunfermline

Arrival + Behind The Scenes Footage (12A), Audio Description Available, Mon 20:15

Gold (15), Fri-Thu 12:30, 15:20, 18:10, 21:10

Hacksaw Ridge (15), Audio Description Available, Fri 11:45, 14:50, 19:45;

Sat-Sun 19:45; Mon 12:00, 15:15;

Tue-Thu 12:00, 15:15, 19:45

La La Land (12A), Audio Description Available, Fri 14:15, 17:15, 20:30; Sat 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 20:30; Sun 10:30, 13:30, 17:15, 20:30; Mon-Tue 14:15, 17:15, 20:30; Wed-Thu 11:15, 14:15, 17:15, 20:30

2D The Lego Batman Movie (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Sat-Sun 10:00, 11:45, 12:45, 14:30, 15:30, 18:15

3D The Lego Batman Movie (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Sat-Sun 11:00, 13:45, 17:15

Lion (PG), Audio Description Available, Mon-Thu 21:15

Manchester By The Sea (15), Audio Description Available, Fri, Mon, Tue 13:00

Po Prostu Przyjazn (15), Fri-Sun 20:45

2D Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Sun 18:00, 21:20; Mon-Thu 18:45, 21:20

Please be aware the following showings are subtitled, Sun 21:20; Tue 18:45

Rings (15), Audio Description Available, Fri-Thu 16:30, 19:00, 21:30

Sing 2D (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Fri 12:20, 13:00, 15:00, 15:45, 17:00, 18:30; Sat-Sun 10:15, 12:20, 13:00, 15:00, 15:45, 17:00, 18:30; Mon-Thu 12:20, 13:00, 15:00, 15:45, 17:00, 18:30

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled, Thu 15:45

Sing 3D (U), Audio Description Available, No Free Guest Tickets, Fri & Mon-Thu 14:15; Sat-Sun 11:30, 14:15

Split (15), Audio Description Available, Fri & Mon-Thu 12:30, 15:15, 18:00, 21:00; Sat 11:00, 13:45, 21:00; Sun 11:00, 21:00 T2 Trainspotting (18), Audio Description Available, Fri 12:00, 13:15, 14:45, 16:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:45, 20:15, 20:45, 21:30; Sat 13:15, 16:00, 18:00, 18:45, 20:00, 20:45, 21:30; Sun 13:15, 16:00, 18:00, 18:45, 20:00, 20:45, 21:30; Mon 12:00, 13:15, 14:45, 16:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:45, 20:15, 20:45, 21:30; Tue 12:00,13:15, 14:45, 16:00, 17:30, 18:00, 20:15, 20:45; Wed 12:00, 13:15, 14:45, 16:00, 17:30, 18:00, 20:15, 20:45; Thu 12:00, 13:15, 14:45, 16:00, 17:30, 18:00, 18:45, 20:15, 20:45, 21:30

Please be aware the following showing is subtitled, Mon 17:30

EVENT CINEMA

Bolshoi Swan Lake (Encore) (U), Sun 14:00

The Royal Ballet: Woolf Works (LIVE) 2017 (tbc), Wed 19:15

RSC LIVE: The Tempest (Encore) (tbc), Tue 19:00

SILVER SCREEN

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00; Thu 14:00

The Girl On The Train (15), Audio Description Available, Wed 14:00; Thu 11:00

NEWBIES

Sing 2D (U), Audio Description Available, Wed 11:00

KID’S CLUB

2D Trolls (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:15

2D Storks (U), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:30

Kubo And The Two Strings (PG), Audio Description Available, Sat-Sun 10:00

Kino Glenrothes

Split (15), Fri-Thu 20:15

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (15), Fri-Thu 17:45, 20:20

Moana (PG), Sat-Sun 12:15, 15:00

T2 Trainspotting (18), Fri-Thu 17:55, 20:45

Sing (U), Fri 17:45, Sat-Sun 12:30, 15:20, 17:45

The Lego Batman Movie (U), Sat-Sun 12:45, 15:20

Kino Leven

Sing (U), Fri 15:40; Sat-Sun 13:00, 15:40; Mon-Tue 15:40; Thu 15:40

T2 Trainspotting (18), Fri-Tue 18:00, 20:40; Wed 16:30; Thu 18:00, 20:40

Royal Opera House: Woolf Works (Live Ballet) (TBC), Wed 19:15