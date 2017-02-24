What’s On in Fife

There’s lots going on in Fife over the next few weeks.

GIGS

Friday, February 24

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Rena on Karaoke, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Saturday, February 25

Dirty Harry (Blondie tribute), PJ Molloys, Dunfermline.

Guns Not Roses (Guns N’ Roses tribute), Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

Little Big Sound, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Janey Kirk, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Pamela Davie, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy.

Sunday, February 26

Cher & Dusty Tribute, KUSI Club, Kirkcaldy.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy.

Wednesday, March 1

The Shipping Forecast, Dunfermline Folk Club, Thistle Tavern, Dunfermline.

LOOKING AHEAD

Kev Henderson, Betty Nicol’s, Kirkcaldy on March 2.

Ragged Glory, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 2.

Kerryoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on March 3.

Definitely Oasis, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on March 3.

Wendy on Karaoke, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on March 3.

The Absolute Jam (The Jam tribute), Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on March 3.

No1SUN, Weaver’s, Kirkcaldy on March 4.

Jackie on Karaoke, The Elbow Room, Kirkcaldy on March 4.

Lost In Vancouver, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on March 4.

Derek McNair, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on March 4

Space, Society, Kirkcaldy on March 5.

Karaoke, Chapel Tavern, Kirkcaldy on March 5.

Hannah Sanders & Ben Savage, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 9.

Kev Henderson, Betty Nicol’s, Kirkcaldy on March 9.

Simple Minded (Simple Minds tribute), PJ Mollys, Dunfermline on March 11.

The Colombos, The Duchess, Kirkcaldy on March 11.

Rockhammer, Eddy’s Bar, Kirkcaldy on March 11.

Lizabett Russo, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 16.

Schiehallion, Dalgety Bay Folk Club , Woodside Hotel, Aberdour on March 17.

The Ellies, Greenside Hotel, Leslie on March 17.

Entertainment With Joanie, Balgonie Bowling Club on March 18.

Kaela Rowan Trio, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 23.

Kev Henderson, Betty Nicol’s, Kirkcaldy on March 23.

No1SUN, The Otter’s Head, Woodside on March 25.

The Colombos, The Beveridge Hotel, Kirkcaldy on March 26.

Judy Cook, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Kev Henderson, Betty Nicol’s, Kirkcaldy on March 30.

Woody Pines, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on April 20.

Connla, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on April 27.

Low Pairing, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 4.

Flossie Malavialle, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 11.

Vera van Heeringen, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on May 18.

The Filthy Tongues, Windsor Hotel, Kirkcaldy on May 19.

Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on June 1.

The Danberrys, Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, Kirkcaldy on June 22.

BACKSTAGE at the Green Hotel

www.mundellmusic.com

Mar 2. Rab Noakes; 3. Deke McGee; 4. Free Again (Free and Bad Company tribute); 10. Classic Clapton (Unplugged); 11. Stevie Nimmo Trio; 16-17. Albert Lee & His Electric Band; 18. Deborah Bonham; 24. Slade UK; Apr 6. Garland Jeffreys; 10. The Watch; 15. The Muffin Men featuring Denny Walley; May 12. Martin Turner; 25. Terry Reid; 27. The Police Sting Show; May 8. Martyn Joseph; 29. Gary Tallent;Jun 2. Charlie Dore; Sep 1-2. Mama Genesis; 8. Hotel California; 22-23 Ian McNabb; 30. Judie Tzuke; Oct 13. Focus; 28. Roxy Magic; Nov 18. Cash; Dec 9. The Dylan Project.

ACOUSTIC

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club, The Polish Club, www.kirkcaldyacousticmusicclub.co.uk. Every Thursday.

Burgh Tavern, Leslie, Open mic night third Thursday each month acoustic session.

Brodie’s Bar, Kirkcaldy: Acoustic sessions on the first Thursday of every month.

Lochgelly Golf Club, Open mic night first and third Wednesdays of each month.

Balgonie Arms, Coaltown of Balgonie, acoustic night on second Friday of each month.

THEATRE

Adam Smith Theatre

Box Office (01592) 583302, www.onfife.com.

Feb 23-35. Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre: Barnum; March 8-11. Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Pink Champagne; 16. NTL Live: Hedda Gabler (Encore); 23-25. The Divine Comedy Show; 4. Sing In The City; 31. Pasadena Roof Orchestra - Puttin’ On The Ritz! April 1. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 7-9. Funbox: Underwater Adventure; 14. Ian Connell & Robert Florence: Uncles; 15. Puppet Animation Festival: Willie The Wicked Wolf; 15. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; 18. Eddi Reader; 20. Horse McDonald in Careful...; May 6. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; 11. Luke Danskin & June Field; 13. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; 20. The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017; 25-26. Strictly Murder; 27. Just Like That; June 10. Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer; Jul 23. NT Live: Angels In America Part 1 (Encore); 30. NT Live: Angels In America Part 2 (Encore)l; Sep 6-9; The Steamie.

Rothes Halls

Box Office (01592) 611101, www.onfife.com.

Feb 24. Omid Djalili; March 3. The Matt Monro Story; 8-11. GAMA Youth Presents: All Shook Up; 12. Joel Dommet; 17. Thank You For The Music Presents ABBA; 25. Foster & Allen; April 4. Some Guys Have All The Luck: The Rod Stewart Story; 5. An Audience with Ian Waite & Natalie Lowe; 6. Russell Kane: Right Man, Wrong Age; 13. Champions of Magic 2017; 15. Mr & Miss Scotland: Pre-Judging and Presentation(different events); 19. Chris Ramsay; 20. The Circus of Horrors; April 26. Frozen Light: Home; May 10. Seriously Dead; 12. King King; 19. One Night of Elvis: Lee Memphis King; 20. The Searchers; 23-24. The Tiger Who Came To Tea; 27. Jimmy Buckley; Oct 20. An Evening With Charlie Landsborough; 21. An Evening Of Dirty Dancing: The Tribute Show; Dec 14. Abbamania’s Christmas Show.

Carnegie Hall

Box Office (01383) 602302, www.onfife.com.

Feb 9-Apr 12. Band of HM Royal Marines Scotland; 22-25. Ruddigore - Dunfermline Gilbert & Sullivan Society; 26. Barbara Dickson; March 4. The Manfreds; 9-12. Carnegie Youth Theatre: Rock Of Ages; 12. Music on Sundays: Brass Tacks (Quintet); 12. Pole Performance 2017; 18. Curtis Stigers; March 28-April 1. Rosyth and District Musical Society: Sweet Charity; April 5-8. Why Not: Les Miserables (Schools Edition); 8. Puppet Animation Festival: Dinosaur Detectives; 14. Alan Davies; 26. The Garth Brooks Story; 28. Grant Stott’s Tales From Behind The Mic; May 3-6. Kelty Musical Association Presents: Spamalot; 13. Just Beatles; 20. The Fureys; Sep 23. Funbox: Underwater Adventure.

Alhambra Theatre

www.alhambradunfermline.co.uk,

Feb 25-26. Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom; Mar 3. The Francie and Josie Show; 10. The Stranglers; 24. Al Murray - Let’s Go Backwards Together; 25. The Dolls Abroad; 31. Showaddywaddy; Apr 7. Sam Bailey; 8. The Illegal Eagles; 13. ICONIC The Show; 14. The Wizard of Oz - Easter Panto; 22. Justin’s Party; May 6. Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain; 13. Jimmy Carr: Ultimate Gold - Greatest Hits Tour; 17. Reginald D Hunter: Some People v Reginald D Hunter; 23. Remembering Fred; 27. Ben Portsmouth Is Elvis: The King Is Back; Jul 2. The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Show; 14. The Dreamboys; 17-29. Alhambra Theatre Summer School 2017; Oct 19. Milton Jones; 23-28. Blood Brothers; Nov 6; The Russian State Ballet and Opera House Presents The Nutcracker; Dec 8-27. Jack and the Beanstalk; 30. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Kino Arts

A selection of operas and ballets live from The Royal Opera House London,

Feb 28. The Sleeping Beauty; March 30. Madame Butterfly; April 11. Jewels; June 7. The Dream/Symphonic Variations/Marguerite and Armand; 28. Othello.

Lochgelly Centre

Box Office (01592) 583303, boxoffice.lochgellyc@onfife.com.

Mar 3. Active Schools Present: Fife 6,7,8; 4. Midnight At The Oasis: Performed by Spatz & Co; 16. Rich Hall’s Hoedown; 24-25. Dance Connect Presents: Aladdin and Princess Jasmine; April 28. Tribute Concert to Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Jim Reeves; May 31- Jun 3. LADAMA presents Mack & Mabel.

COMEDY

Omid Djalili, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on February 24.

Joel Dommet, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on March 12.

Rich Hall, Lochgelly Centre, Lochgelly on March 16.

Al Murray, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on March 24.

Russell Kane, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 6.

Iain Connell and Robert Florence, Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy on April 14

Alan Davies, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on April 14.

Chris Ramsey, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on April 19.

Jimmy Carr, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 13.

Reginald D Hunter, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on May 17.

The All-Star Stand Up Tour 2017, Adam Smith Theatre on May 20.

The Sir Ken Dodd Happiness Show, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on July 2.

Milton Jones, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on October 19.

CINEMA

