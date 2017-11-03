When do the Burntisland fireworks take place?

A community bonfire and firework event will take place in Burntisland this Sunday evening (November 5).

Organisers hope that people from across the local area will attend the events and enjoy the fun in a safe environment.

The festivities will feature entertainment, music and much more for everyone to enjoy.

There will also be fairground rides, stalls and refreshments on offer on the Links.

The fun kicks off at 6pm, with the bonfire and fireworks display taking place later in the evening.

Anyone attending the Burntisland display is advised to leave their cars at home and use public transport.

There will also be events in Cardenden and Glenrothes tonight (Friday), in Cupar and Dunfermline on Saturday and Elie on Sunday.

Those attending the community events are reminded that they should not bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The displays are free, but donations are gratefully received by the organisers to help fund future years’ events.