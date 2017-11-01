When do the Cardenden fireworks take place?

November 5th is nearly upon us, and celebrations are due to take place across the Kingdom this weekend.

A community bonfire and firework event will take place in Cardenden tonight (Friday, November 3).

Organisers hope that people from across the local area will attend the event and enjoy the fun in a safe environment.

This year’s bonfire and fireworks event in Cardenden takes place in Wallsgreen Park, Bowhill at 7pm.

Those attending the community events are reminded that they should not bring their own sparklers for safety reasons.

The displays are free, but donations are gratefully received by the organisers to help fund future years’ events.