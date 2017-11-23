When is Kirkcaldy’s Christmas light switch on?

Santa may have arrived in Kirkcaldy on Sunday, but there are still plenty of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this weekend.

For the Langtoun will hold its annual lantern parade and Christmas light switch on this Saturday afternoon.

The event has become a popular one in the town’s calendar.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to come along and enjoy the celebrations, which begin at 4.30pm.

The lantern parade, led by drumming band, Drumatik, will leave from outside the Mercat Shopping Centre at that time, before it heads along the High Street and back along Hunter Street to the Town Square for the big switch on.

Once the procession arrives crowds can enjoy a special performance by local school children of Kirkcaldy’s Christmas song, Bringing the Light, which will be projected onto the Town House, before the celebrations culminate in a spectacular firework display.