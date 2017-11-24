Which rock legends are heading to Kinross?

Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross continues to pull in some big names in the world of music.

This weekend alone it boasts a bona fide rock legend and a band with a great musical pedigree … with plenty more waiting in the wings.

The venue welcomes Carl Palmer, drummer with Emerson Lake and Palmer (ELP) for a sold-out gig on Saturday.

Few musicians can come close to his pedigree. He was a founder of ELP, and Asia – one of rock’s big supergroups – and has also stepped in behind the kit for Arthur Brown and Atomic Rooster to name but two.

With the passing of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Palmer is left to fly the ELP flag with a huge 2017 tour.

For fans it’s a chance to celebrate the music of a great band, and remember his two former comrades.

Soft Machine didn’t enjoy huge commercial success, but they were one of the most influential bands of their time.

They check into Backstage on Sunday, with three quarters of the original line-up too.

On the subject of ‘been there, done it’ musos, Lindisfarne bring a wealth of experience with them to the venue on December 8.

The folk rockers from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne are still fronted by singer Rod Clements, and their six-piece line-up includes Steve Daggett, plus ex-Roxy Music drummer, Paul Thomson.

Everyone knows Fog On The Tyne – they did it long before Paul ‘Gaza’ Gascoigne’s novelty hit version – not to mention classic songs such as Meet Me On the Corner, Lady Eleanor and the fabulous, Run For Home.

There’s a keyboard wizard named Wakeman calling too – Adam, rather than Rick. The son of the flamboyant member of Yes teams up with Damian Wilson for a gig on February 2

Wakeman junior has played keyboards with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, and released a host of albums under his own name, as well as touring with his dad.

And on the subject of rock royalty, check out Martin Barre’s gig on April 9. For the past 40 years, his guitar work has sat at the heart of Jethro Tull, the band fronted by Dunfermline-born, Ian Anderson.

With Tull on a lengthy break, Barre has put together his own band to play their music, so expect to hear some classic stuff in the hands of the maestro - and that’s surely got to include tracks from Aqualung!