Winter talks at Old Kirk

‘Railways Around Kirkcaldy’ is the next talk in Kirkcaldy Civic Society’s winter programme.

Sandy Thomson, a retired local teacher and railway enthusiast, and treasurer of the civic society, will give his second talk on Fife railways, this time focussing on those around the Lang Toun, on January 19 at 7.30pm in Kirkcaldy Old Kirk.

Sandy is an expert on the subject and his knowledge is enhanced by contributions shared from others with a similar interest in local railways, so there may be a few unknown facts about the history of local railways in his talk which is certain to stir some memories.

There will be an opportunity for questions afterwards and the talk is open to all, with non-members asked to contribute a donation of £2 towards refreshments served after the talk.

Details can be found on www.kirkcaldycivicsociety.com or the Civic Society’s Facebook page.

The night before, January 18, will see Kirkcaldy Music Society host its first concert of 2017 in the Old Kirk.

The eagerly–anticipated concert will feature musical impressarios Benjamin Baker on the violin and Daniel Lebhardt on piano.

They are set to perform Britten’s Suite for Violin & Piano OP.6, Ravel’s Violin Sonata No.2 in G and Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No.9 in A major(Kreutzer).

Tickets for the event cost £12 or £5 for concessions, including students, and can be obtained at the door on the night.