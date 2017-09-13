X Factor star Joe brings his coat of many colours to Fife

Singing sensation and X Factor favourite, Joe McElderry will once again don the world’s most famous coat when he brings the latest production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to Fife this month.

Joe’s title role debut in the 2016 production of Joseph was his first major theatrical appearance – and his performance was met with five star reviews and standing ovations.

Joe's favourite musical number in the show is 'Close Every Door'.

This vibrant and exciting retelling of the biblical story Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours, sings out to young and old alike with a score which is crammed with hits, including Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door and Any Dream Will Do.

Joe explained what Fife audiences can expect from the show.

He said: “Firstly it is a good story and this is a really fun version – there are lots of comedy moments.

“The music is also fantastic and you get a real feel-good vibe.”

Joe, who is originally from South Shields, Tyne and Wear, revealed what his favourite musical number is. “I love Close Every Door because it is my big emotional moment in the show. But overall the music is great.”

He continued: “I started performing in Joseph in January 2016 when I did my first run and then from January to June this year.

“This is now the last part of the tour before it finishes in Newcastle which will be really special for me.”

Joe still enjoys performing in the musical. “When I first started doing it I did not expect it would become the experience it has been. I have some great memories which I will have for the rest of my life.”

He is looking forward to coming to Fife and has been to Dunfermline before.

Joe said: “The audiences are wonderful in Scotland. I have been to Dunfermline once before on my own tour. I love the audiences there.

“They just want to have a good night – they cheer and get up and dance! I am really looking forward to coming back.”

Joe was just 18 when he won the sixth series of The X Factor. He went to number one on the UK singles charts with his rendition of Miley Cyrus’s The Climb and his debut album Wide Awake went straight in at number three on the UK albums chart. He has since gone on to have two more Top 10 albums.

n Joseph is at the Alhambra Theatre from September 19-23. Tickets from the box office on 01383 740384 or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.