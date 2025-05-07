2025 Annual Caravan Show gets bigger and better every year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced that its iconic Annual Caravan Show, a huge, community event, is set to return In May. Taking place over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of May on the Kinghorn park, the event also showcases holiday home sales. Available to view will be an exciting new range of reasonable priced holiday homes for 2025, including models from leading manufacturers, Carnaby and Victory. The park also has a limited stock of new 2023, and 2024 caravans that will be offered with substantial discounts, along with a large selection of used, ready sited, caravans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A packed weekend of activities and entertainment is lined up throughout the Annual Caravan Show Weekend, which provides an opportunity to come together and say thank you to existing local customers, holiday homeowners and general members of the public, from all across the area. The itinerary kicks off on the Friday evening with kid’s entertainer, Magic Al, who is performing between 6-7.30pm, followed by The Frets, a Fife-based band, on stage between 8-11pm. On both Saturday & Sunday 11am-3pm, a BBQ will be held, along with face painting, a silent disco, candy floss, Uncle Billy, another of the park’s popular children’s entertainers, a Bouncy Castle, Rodeo bull, Magic Mirror, Games, coconut shy, stalls, craft & tombola.

Local charities, Guide Dogs for the Blind, together with the RNLI, will also be present, with Pettycur Bay currently fundraising to raise money to name a guide dog. Such has been the success of the fundraising over the past eighteen months, that the park is now on course to donate not one, but two dogs. The first dog has been named Tom, in memory of the late Thomas Wallace SNR, who unexpectantly passed away in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Saturday night, between 8-11pm, singing duo, China Blue, will perform, with Sunday evening’s entertainment coming in the form of karaoke with the very popular Chris Wainright, between 7-10pm.

The annual Caravan Show is always a huge calendar highlight for the whole park

“We are absolutely delighted once again to pull out all the stops to come up with a weekend of free, quality entertainment, and attractions, suitable for all the family,” said Janet Murray, General Manager. “The caravan show is always a real calendar highlight for us all on the park. We love to see the whole community turning out for this.”

“But most importantly, this is our biggest and best local day of the year, and a fantastic fundraiser to boot for our designated house charities.”

She finished by saying: “We look forward to welcoming everybody to this year’s caravan show.”