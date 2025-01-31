90s pop dance icons set to play huge Forth 1 gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forth 1 have announced details of Forth 50 - Live!, a huge celebration to mark the station’s 50th birthday with an epic line up of 90s pop dance acts at The Royal Highland Centre.

Taking place on Saturday 31st May, Forth 50 - Live!, with Eastern Western Motor Group, will welcome dance icons including Whigfield, Robin S, Mary Kiani, Haddaway, Heather Small, Corona and more for a daytime disco party like no other.

Tickets on sale now via forth1.com

Celebrating Forth 1’s first 50 years, the incredible live gig will welcome fans to The Royal Highland Centre from 2pm- 10.30pm for the station’s biggest ever daytime disco. Forth’s most legendary presenters will join in the birthday celebrations with Boogie and Arlene, Marty, Garry Spence, Steven Mill and Callum Gallacher all presenting live on the day.

The one-off gig will have fans dancing throughout the decades with the sound of the 90s dance scene taking to the stage in Ingliston. Filling dance floors around the world from Ibiza to Edinburgh itself, the full line-up includes legends of the scene: Haddaway, Heather Small, Whigfield, Snap, Corona, Robin S, K:Klass, D:Ream, Rozalla, Angie Brown, Alison Limerick, Oceanic and Mary Kiani.

Since Forth 1 first took to the airwaves on 22nd January 1975, the station has proudly represented Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk for five decades, breaking some of the hottest new acts and welcoming legends of the music scene to their shows. Forth 1 has remained at the heart of the community and is currently the number one station for Edinburgh and the East.

The daytime dance extravaganza will include some of the biggest tunes from the 90s with the likes of Whigfield’s ‘Saturday Night’, Haddaway’s ‘What Is Love’, Corona’s ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ and ‘Show Me Love’ from Robin S all sure to get the party started. Familiar faces on Top of the Pops in the 90s, there are countless number 1 hits to choose from as Forth fans can dance the day away to the tracks that defined a generation.

The special birthday gig was unveiled live on air by Boogie and Arlene, with tickets set to go on sale from 31st January.

Angie Brown said, “I am really honoured to be performing at Forth 50 - LIVE this year. I’m incredibly excited and I am actually buzzing, because I know it’ll be a very glamorous and glittering occasion!”

Mary Kiani said, “Wishing everyone at Forth 1 ‘100% Real Love’ on their 50th birthday, thanks for letting the music play and I can’t wait to see you in May!”

Rozalla said, “I so look forward to performing and celebrating Forth 1. It’s a fantastic line-up and celebration to be part of. See you all there!”

Boogie and Arlene said, “It’s an amazing achievement for any radio station to still be going strong after 50 years. One thing Forth has always been well-known for is a good party and this is going to be the biggest one we’ve ever had.”

The Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston will host Forth 50 - Live, with Eastern Western Motor Group, welcoming fans and listeners to the indoor arena for a gig that is sure to kick off summer in Edinburgh and the East. For a day of timeless tracks, era-defining songs and non-stop dancefloor fillers… don’t miss out - tickets on sale from 9am, 31st January via forth1.com

Tickets - £72 (subject to booking fee)

Over 18s only, photo ID may be required to gain entry.