A Chorus Line and a homecoming week for Josh

Arguably the best-known stage choreography in musical theatre, the Festival Theatre Edinburgh hosts A Chorus Line this week only and means some rare Scottish dates for Josh Keirnan who trained here in Fife.

Josh started his theatre journey in St Andrews with Yvonne Gray School Of Dance before joining Dance School Of Scotland in Glasgow for musical theatre qualifications. Arts Education Schools in London led to some roles such as 42nd Street but this week he plays Edinburgh as Butch in A Chorus Line as well as cover for Bobby Mils and Gregory Gardner characters. With an insight to the passion and pain of New York Broadway auditions, A Chorus Line became an instant hit with both musical and dance fans but also the industry itself. With music from Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban the original book was by James Kirkwood Jr and Nicolas Dante. Following workshops and trials off-Broadway the full show opened on Broadway in July 1975 directed by Michael Bennett. Playing over 6000 performances there it became the longest running musical at that time, nominated for twelve Tony Awards winning nine and gaining the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976. That year they opened in the West End and won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Michael Bennett used real life testimonies to tell his story of a Broadway audition set in 1975 with seventeen hopefuls on stage where only eight will make the cut. We can witness each story of hopes, dreams and life itself as each dancer has their brief moment in the spotlight. Ambitions are exposed in this cutthroat process and the characters here are seen by all as they do their utmost best to impress the ruthless director Zach. Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes-Dyer reprise their roles as Zach and Cassie from the Curve Theatre Leicester production in 2021 and of course we saw Carly in The Drifters Girl in Edinburgh back in May this year. For this UK tour, the director is Nikolai Foster, choreography from Ellen Kane and musical direction and supervision by David Shrubsole. Opening with some sensational dancing there are some timeless songs along the way like I hope I Get It and Nothing while the ballad What I Did For Love is given every ounce of emotion from Jocasta Almgill in her role as Diana Morals. The individual profiles of the dancers form the majority of the show with some heartbreaking and others just too amusing. The big number though is One (Singular Sensation) and we see the rehearsal from the stage in different layers teasing us for the finale where the whole company impress in gold costumes, pyros on stage and spotlights on the boys as well as the girls and together with the high kicks in a memorable finale. The band are top notch too and are revealed on the deliberately bare stage before giving their all for an encore to see us home. The show runs for 1 hour 52 mins with no interval.