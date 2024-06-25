A journey from grief to meeting Larry the Seal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two years ago, Lawrence and Elizabeth Dinse moved to Fife after spending several years in Liverpool. Lawrence lived in Leith when he met Elizabeth on an online support group after both losing their spouses to cancer in 2014.

After marrying in 2017 at Gretna Green, both hoped to move back up to Scotland and the River Forth, realizing this dream in spring 2022.

One of the main reasons they wanted to move back to Fife was the beautiful coastline and to be able to have a stroll and swim in the Forth. They also hoped to start a little craft project where they could create objects to sell at craft fayres. This was the start of Forth Estuary Crafts and something in their lives where they could get a little bit of mindfulness and relaxation.

During a swim down Lower Largo Beach one day, a little seal popped its head out of the water. The seal swam around them, and it was at this point Lawrence thought about calling him Larry the Seal and later that evening writing a children's story.

From bereavement to writing a children's picture book 'Larry the Seal'

Thus, Larry the Seal was created.

After spending months creating other characters and trying to write down a story, the picture book is based on the river Forth and a conversation with a little girl called Lizzie, who meets up with Larry the Seal on the beach each day after school. The first story is based around Larry and Lizzie talking about climate change and things that may be done to help slow it down.

The self-published book has been created as a fun and informative way for children around 4-7 to learn to read and engage in a discussion with the reader/parent about climate change, but in a way, children can understand. So much has been said regarding climate change but how often do we discuss these things with young children?

The River Forth and the communities of Fife have a rich history and they hope to write more stories in a way of reminding and informing children, with the help of a little girls called Lizzie and Larry the Seal.

Written in an informative but fun way with exciting illustrations the next book is going to be based on the history of Fife and especially the standing stone and Picts.

Lawrence and Elizabeth still enjoy spending time down on the beaches of Fife and catching a glimpse of the little seals. They often remember how far they have come from the early years and bereavement and how a simple encounter with a little seal can bring a little smile to their face.