A new digital town hub has landed in St Andrews

A brand-new app designed to showcase everything St Andrews has to offer has officially launched. The Love St Andrews App was created by BID St Andrews in partnership with Loqiva, with support from Fife Council.

The app is free to download and gives residents, students, and visitors a central information hub, helping people discover what’s on, where to go, and how to make the most of their time locally.

Every business in St Andrews has its own dedicated listing, making it easier than ever to discover shops, restaurants, cafés, services, and attractions. Users can also find up-to-date local news, event listings, trails, and exclusive offers from participating businesses.

Georgia Heggie, Manager of BID St Andrews, said:

The Adamson team with the ‘Love St Andrews Bench’, which will be popping up at different locations around town to help promote the new app.

“We’re thrilled to see the Love St Andrews App go live. It’s a fantastic way of connecting people with local businesses, events and news, all in one place. St Andrews has so much to offer and this app is another way for us to showcase the town and support our local economy.”

To mark the launch, a specially designed Love St Andrews Bench will be appearing in different locations around town throughout September. Residents and visitors are encouraged to snap a photo when they spot it and share their love for St Andrews.

The app is available now to download from the App Store and Google Play.