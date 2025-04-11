A piece of Chicago in Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Teen Edition of the hit musical Chicago brings ‘all that jazz’ to Carnegie Hall Dunfermline

Produced by the local company Why Not?, established over twenty years ago, this was an ambitious project given the complexities and adult themes of this well-known musical piece.

It was a 1926 play by Maurine Dallas Watkins that became a 1976 stage musical from Kander & Ebb (of New York, New York fame) and a boo by Fred Eb and Bob fosse which explains the amount of dance numbers within.

Set in 1920’s Chicago, we follow nightclub dancer Roxie Hart played by Bethan Laing who murders her lover and is thrown in jail. Awaiting trail she meets Velma Kelly (Amelie Christie) and engages crooked lawyer Billy Flynn for $5000 played brilliantly by Gregor Scott who at 14 years of age plays a convincing adult crook with an accent that never falters.

An estimated 37 million people have seen Chicago worldwide and its original production ran to 936 performances becoming the longest running American musical in west End and Broadway history. It won six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy and its themes of celebrity and corruption remain popular today.

The nightclub costuming generally of all black for male and female adds to the spectacle of this action-packed show. Choreographer Claire Robertson has managed to spotlight a huge ensemble in different sections with faultless performance in lines highlighting future stars, some of whom, like tiny Alyth Maryn Black, are still in primary 6. The featured dancers excel and some with both tap and acrobatic aspects. The focus of acting, vocals and dance though falls on the leads Amelie and Bethan and they show maturity beyond their years. Additionally, the interaction between Gregor (as Billy Flynn) and Theo Hart as the hapless husband Amos Hart is pure comedy and they both have their moment in song and with US Illinois slang. Credit must be given to director (and Company founder) Graeme Melvin for the authenticity and development of these young people.

Credit too to Musical Director Alan Gibson and his impressive fourteen-piece band on stage for the whole performance with authentic 1920’s brass and orchestration with an excellent balance from the opening notes of the overture and with so many big, big songs to replicate such as All That Jazz, We Both Reached For The Gun, and of course Razzle Dazzle.

Chicago plays Carnegie Hall Dunfermline until April 12, Tickets from OnFife.com