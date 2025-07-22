A taste of Hot Chocolate in Kirkcaldy

Just announced, Kennie Simon, vocalist with Hot Chocolate plans a nostalgic music journey in a Kirkcaldy venue.

My earliest memory of the band Hot Chocolate was at the Raith Ballroom around 1971. At that time, they only had two hits, Love Is Life which reached No 6 in the chart and the one they were plugging on this ballroom tour You Could Have Been A Lady which despite being a good dance hit didn’t make the Top Twenty.

Formed by singer Errol Brown in 1969, their journey started as a reggae band and actually released a version of Give Peace A Chance the Plastic Ono Band song, but it wasn’t a hit.

They had at least one hit every year though from 1970 to 1984 but when Errol Brown went solo in 1986 the group disbanded. They reformed again with several front men and saw a huge revival when You Sexy Thing was featured in the hit movie The Full Monty.

John Murray with Kennie Simon in Kirkcaldy

The current vocalist is Kennie Simon, and he was in town this week to promote his upcoming shows. He has released music with his own band but demand for the Hot Chocolate material is constant.

He was born in Aruba and came to England in 1968 to live in Kilburn where a lot of music was being formed. They would hang around clubs like Klooks Kleek and bump into Mick Jagger, Brian Auger, Alexis Korner & Georgie Fame. Brian Connolly of Sweet lived nearby and was a friend when Kennie was signed to EMI Records.

He recorded three songs, but none were released so he joined Dart Records then Pye before signing a deal with Magnet Records. In 1998 agent Joe Samuel approached him in a pub and asked to meet at PWL management who had Rick Astley and Kylie on the books. They asked him if could sing You Sexy Thing for a new Channel Four reality series and this led to his agent taking a call from the Hot Chocolate management.

They needed a vocalist for a Dusseldorf date immediately, so Kennie met them at Heathrow with no rehearsal at all. He knew founder members Patrick Olive (drums) and keyboard player Larry Ferguson already but what was in store was an arena, but he sailed through and was asked to join the band with a contract. Kennie has since toured the world with the band and enjoyed festivals like Rewind to a huge response.

Kennie Simon

These days politics within the band mean rare appearances but as the Kennie Simon Band there will be new material later this year. This includes a new song by Tony Wilson, original bass player with Hot Chocolate, now retired and living in Trinidad.

He rehearses every day at his home in Falkirk and it was a solo show at The Three Kings in Falkirk 25 years ago where he saw a table of ladies and one in particular took his eye but nothing else happened. His agent asked if he could return one year later and the same group came back and the connection was made, they married and they have been together ever since.

Kennie returns to Falkirk for a December show at Behind The Wall already sold out, but this week announced a new date at Duchess Of Kirkcaldy for Friday November 14, and at my suggestion called the show A Taste Of Hot Chocolate.