Adam Smith Festival Of Ideas returns

An impressive line-up is in store for those going along to the Adam Smith Festival Of Ideas this coming week.

Speaking exclusively to the Festival Artistic Director Arabella Weir she revealed the full programme with tickets now on sale.

Designed as a fundraiser for the Adam Smith Global Foundation, the annual event has attracted big names in the past from Sandi Toksvig and Eddie Izzard and Kofi Annan to Tim Berners-Lee who invented the world wide web.

In her role as director Arabella Weir has held audiences with her on-stage conversations with Joanna Lumley and David Tennent in previous sold-out shows. While these are her showbiz pals, she is particularly looking forward to chatting to Dougray Scott at St Bryce Kirk on June 7th as they have never met.

Artistic Director Arabella Weir.

EMMY award winning Dougray knows the venue well as he was a student at Fife College before a Hollywood career that has seen him in movies like Mission Impossible 2 and Enigma along with leading the Tartan Day Parade this year in the packed streets of New York City.

Kieran Hodgson brings his show Big In Scotland to St Bryce Kirk at 7pm on June 8th fresh from a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Soho Theatre and a 90 date UK theatre tour. Following his performance will be a Q&A on stage with Arabella Weir. Keiran’s comedy show follows his continuing role as Gordon in the BBC sitcom Two Doors Down which also stars Arabella alongside Elaine C. Smith, Alex Norton and Jonathan Watson. Arabella has been in every show since 2013 while Kieran joined in series 3. The success has seen their show move from BBC 2 to BBC 1 and with BAFTA Scotland Awards.

Arabella is very looking forward to meeting audiences again in Kirkcaldy and was admittedly surprised at her MBE award in the New Years Honours list.

hile not being a royalist she was delighted to receive recognition for her voluntary work, particularly in helping young people achieve their ambitions. Her date at the Palace is still to be confirmed but she wants her two daughters to be there to share the moment.

Aside from the huge success of the television series she has had her own sold-out Fringe show at Assembly. Does My Mum Loom Big In This is a pun on her catchphrase from The Fast Show and became a sold-out tour and a book.

She still writes for national broadsheets and has several other books published while the revival of The Fast Show on stage proved successful to celebrate 20 years since the last live shows and there are plans to do more next year.

Additionally, the acclaimed Academic Programme this year will focus on the relationship between Philosophy and Economics at St Bryce Kirk, June 7 at 2:30pm while free Adam Smith Heritage Tours will again be bookable.