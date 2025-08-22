After almost 50 years Newport on Tay has a social youth group official opening 26th August

Youth groups provide a safe, supportive environment for young people to socialize, learn new skills, and develop a sense of belonging. They can also play a crucial role in fostering positive relationships, promoting well-being, and offering alternative activities to potentially risky behaviors.

So Chez and I were on committee at Rio when we brought to the attention the need for a youth group/ club in Newport . Working with several parents who had also believed there was a need for a youth group in the area

I then had a look at the statistics for North East Fife and it was quite alarming some of the issues children were having in the area . From bullying to feeling socially isolated. We took our ideas to Caroline Berry community education Fife Council who actively helped us source Youth First Fife a charity organisation, and advised on funding

Chez Lesley and Valerie Lindsay Roberts

We attended a conference run by Youth First and became even more determined Newport required a social youth group . We then applied for Youth First membership and met Betty McDonald. We spent our summer attending courses and spending time at already established youth groups in the area

Next was a venue, where we met our local councillor and scout leader Jonny Tepp. After a successful negotiation it was agreed we could lease the Scout Hall

The Youth group gives the kids an opportunity to make their own decisions and choices whilst in a safe environment By "owning" their group they are learning new ways to listen, negotiate, support and compromise with each other and that can only be positive for the future

This has been a team effort Chez and myself have been supported by parents, Fife Council and Youth First and made a new allie in Jonny