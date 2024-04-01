All Aboard the Ghost Train

It must be said, we have had some great live shows in recent weeks in Kirkcaldy. Puddles Pity Party was an act I saw at the Edinburgh Fringe and to land him here for his only Scottish date was a coup. Ticket prices were above the norm, but margins were very tight, and the show sold out in record time. His forthcoming show at the London Palladium gives an indicator as to the scale of this in local terms. Add to this comic Marjolein Robertson who sold out her Fringe run with five-star reviews then JJ Gilmour formerly of The Silencers on stage in the same week.
Published 1st Apr 2024
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 02:16 BST
As we look in anticipation of what comes next at the Kings, at 9 Esplanade, local heroes Ghost Train appear on Friday (April 5th) a year after their triumphant reunion appearance in that venue to an enthusiastic crowd and filmed for posterity. In support will be the return of the Gal’ton Rapper Kamihamiha!, the purveyor of Fife Mink Rap who has been building quite a hip hop following on his socials and plays from the current 10 track album Iridescent Peasant. Also on the bill will be Pheonix Falls returning after their show last month supporting We Cry Wolf. They play alternative stadium rock. Their single from 2022 Take Back Today was well produced rock and introduced the band to many new fans.

I first met Ghost Train back in my DJ days at the long-lost Dutch Mill, I bought the first single Killing Time and cherish it today. Now a rarity, they often get snapped up on auction sites and the band themselves had to re-purchase when their record company went bust. The energy and tight stage craft was unusual for its time and that professionalism continues today as fronted by Graham Scott who was last seen in a different roll as performer and Production Manager for the acclaimed Kings wee panto Ya Wee Beauty And The Beastie. He tells me the line up will be the same musicians as the 2023 show and they will be performing all three of their singles. That is Hope And Glory, Killing Time and The Snowman. We can also expect their storming version of Walk On the Wild Side. All three acts are from Kirkcaldy, a rarity in itself and tickets are going fast from the Kings website HERE. Do support them and at £7 entry it’s a steal at the price.

