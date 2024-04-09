Appeal for volunteers to join Fife Heritage Railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two sessions are planned, one in the morning, starting 10.30am, and one in the afternoon, starting at 1.30pm. Each session will last approximately two hours – why not come along and find out more about volunteering with the FHR.

The FHR has lots of projects on the go and always needs more volunteers. Whatever your skills or area of interest, we will be able to use your talents. The list of roles is extensive and covers everything from driving locos to maintenance and from train guard to visitor engagement. Help is also needed with catering, bookshop, museum and general duties.

