African art exhibition at Fife venue to mark Black History Month

A selection of works by Modernist African artists will be on display in Cupar this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition takes place at Castlehill Community Centre, St Catherine Street, on Saturday as part of Black History Month.

It is a collaborative event hosted by Cupar Arts, Fife African Caribbean Network, and Culture Heritage and Arts Assembly, Argyll and Isles (CHARTS), and explores modern artworks from Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya and South Africa, bought in the 1960s and 1970s for the children of Argyll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, these artworks are part of the Argyll Collection, a pioneering local authority educational art collection.

A poster for this weekend's event (Pic: Submitted)

Dr Kate Cowcher (University of St Andrews) and Roslayn McKenna (CHARTS), will be available to talk to throughout the event.

Dr Cowcher said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase some of Argyll's landmark African modernist artworks in a community setting in Fife. The Argyll Collection is home to one of the most interesting clusters of African modernist art in the UK. Since work began recovering its history back in 2019, opportunities to publicly share its stories have been a key priority.

“It is particularly significant that this event is a collaboration with the Fife African Caribbean Network, established by Dr Nony Mordi, which does vital work to build connections and community for African and African Caribbean people living in Fife."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the day, there will also be hands-on creative activities for all ages, led by the poet and educator Dr Tawona Sitholé.

Entry is free and light snacks will be available courtesy of Nemels Kitchen.