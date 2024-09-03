Hazel Terry, from Kirkcaldy, is one of the artists taking part in this year's Central Fife Open Studios.

Central Fife Open Studios is hosting its biggest ever event this year as it celebrates its tenth birthday.

A total of 42 artists and makers are set to throw open their doors over the first two weekends in September, more than doubling the 18 who took part in 2014.

Ten of the original line-up are still taking part.

As usual, visitors can expect to meet the makers and artists, see their workspaces, work in progress and sometimes actually see work being made.

Lynette Gray in her Kinghorn studio.

Disciplines this year include painting, jewellery, printmaking, ceramics, textiles, glass and more.

Participating artists, craftspeople, designers, and makers are spread throughout central Fife, from North Queensferry to Glenrothes and Lundin Links and everywhere between.

Jeweller Fay McGlashan, who will be opening her Kirkcaldy studio for the tenth year running, said: “There is such a diverse range of creatives in the central Fife area, they have all been busy this year and are looking forward to being able to meet and talk to people about their work and show their inspirations and what their creative process is like.

“What I really enjoy about open studios is meeting new people, but it’s also great to catch up with regular visitors who have been coming for years.”

Mary Snaddon printing in her workshop.

This year also marks a new chapter in the history of the group behind the event, who have changed their name to Central Fife Artists Collective.

Mary Farrell added: “We decided to change our name to reflect the wider range of events we now hold across the year, including the Fruitmarket Gallery book market in Edinburgh, Christmas Market and various pop-up events.

"Open Studios remains the showpiece though, and I really hope as many people as possible come out and enjoy visiting the many locations and wonderful artists in this our tenth year.”

Among those taking part this year are 12 artists in Burntisland; eight in the Glenrothes and Markinch area; ten in Kirkcaldy and five in Kinghorn. Others taking part are in North Queensferry, Dalgety Bay/Hillend, East Wemyss, Largo, Leven and Methil, and Lundin Links.

Susan Redman, from Burntisland, will be welcoming visitors again this year.

Full details of all the artists taking part this year, their locations and which weekend(s) they will be open can be found at www.cfac.org.uk

Burntisland

Nicola Barker-Harrison - Gingerbread Designs: Nicola works with a range of materials including Harris tweed, felt, fabric and ceramics

Marion Barron @ Glisk: Marion's art practice is focussed on abstract painting, inspired by brutalist architecture and the urban environment.

Vanessa Gibson at work.

Malcolm Barton: Malcolm works predominantly in oils and pastels but has more recently returned to watercolour.

Leo du Feu: Leo is all about nature, wildlife and landscape. He sketches, paints and explores outdoors using watercolour, ink, pastel, pen and more.

Caroline Finlay: Silver and enamel jewellery inspired by the unpredictable nature and untamed beauty of the Scottish coastline. Caroline’s designs are informed by the textures, colours and shapes found there.

Jane Francis - Glisk Studio and Gallery: ​Jane is a mixed media visual artist. This past year she has spent a lot of time experimenting with hand made inks, made from botanical ingredients, and applying them to a variety of surfaces, including hand made papers.

Sally Grant Jewellery: Sally is a jeweller and goldsmith. She creates handmade jewellery collections and bespoke wedding, engagement and eternity rings to commission.

Margot Hailey Art: Margot’s work evolves from her visual response to her environment where she looks for the drama we may notice. In her painting, printing and book making practice she experiments and utilises whatever may happen in the creative process often using a wide variety of media.

Sophie McKay Knight in her Kirkcaldy studio.

Susie Redman: Handwoven: Susie has collected textiles on her travels in Europe, India and Nepal. She enjoys weaving with natural fibres such as linen, cotton and British Lambswool.

Susan Smith: Susan paints in watercolour, oils, and prints. She has a small cast iron press, she specialises in lino printing, and she teaches/runs an off loom tapestry weaving group, Greenpark Weavers.

Sheena Watson: Sheena works mainly in watercolour and textiles. Her work is inspired by the colours of India.

Ken Wilson: ​Ken is continually inspired by the ever-changing light, big skies, seasons and stunning scenery on the Fife coast where he lives.

Dalgety Bay/Hillend

Marcel O'Connor: Marcel is originally from Ireland and has been living in Scotland since 1986. He has exhibited widely in Scotland and beyond and his most recent show was at The Firestation in Dunfermline in 2023.

East Wemyss

Patricia Bray: Patricia works instinctively making connections with what is happening in her life through the exploration of a diversity of materials and techniques while remaining open to possibilities.

Glenrothes/Markinch

Pat Beveridge: Pat has developed an exciting style, working in both large scale acrylics and machine and hand stitched embroidery landscapes. ​She is drawn to the sea, loving time out sketching in the elements.

Steve Bretel Creative Arts: Steve paints with watercolour and mixed media - cityscapes, sea and landscapes - both outdoors and in his Glenrothes studio.

Deborah Cameron Creative Arts: Deborah Cameron is a self-taught creative artist, working in a variety of mediums with a primary passion for ceramics and mixed media design.

Moira Anne Dickson: Moira is an artist and maker working mainly with fabric and stitch.

Katie Gammie - Katiebirdie: Katie is inspired by our constantly changing natural surroundings and her artwork, stationery, homeware and accessories all echo the layers of pattern, colour and tiny details she likes to get lost in, and help to bring a snapshot of nature indoors.

Vanessa Gibson - Loved Up: Vanessa Gibson uses furniture as a canvas to draw and paint on, creating extreme upcycled pieces.

Irene Hutchison Thomson: Irene is a plein-air artist who always enjoys painting landscape on-site and captures it in all seasons in her many drawings. Painting mostly in watercolour, she enjoys still life, always worked from a live setup.

Roslyn Leitch: Roslyn creates jewellery using maximalist combinations of precious metals and linoleum, drawing inspiration from mechanical shapes, forms and movement.

Kinghorn

Gail Cadogan - My Cherry Pie: Gail continues her enamel jewellery business online whilst developing and creating her own artwork, incorporating embroidery, enamel, or collage to create tactile and enticing pieces of art.

Stuart Gilmour: Stuart is enthusiastically embracing traditional printmaking techniques and bookmaking as a mainstay of his work.

Douglas Gray: The paintings of Douglas Gray are unusual because they are rare, contemporary examples of History Painting. He has always been a keen student of history but in his painting he avoids the big events and often introduces humorous or even surreal elements into his work.

Lynette Gray: Lynette is a painter who is best known for her botanical work and landscape scenes. ​During the Central Fife Open Studios, Lynette will be based at Kinghorn, demonstrating her glazing techniques and explaining the casting progress used to create her unique ceramic pieces.

Carole Robinson - Kinghorn Glass & Fine Art Studio: Carole’s mixed media works are inspired by the endless possibilities that life brings. She layers vibrant colours and ancient symbols to create works that respond to anthropological and environmental themes.

Kirkcaldy/Dysart

Martine Greig: Martine is a ceramic artist and illustrator. She has a small ceramics studio in her garden where she creates unique hand built creatures from clay. ​

​Lindsay Kilpatrick Jewellery: Lindsay is very interested in Scottish history and superstitions, especially those from the East Coast fishing villages of Fife.

Fay McGlashan: Fay is a traditional trained Goldsmith. She combines both traditional and contemporary techniques to produce high quality jewellery with individual design and style.

Sophie McKay Knight: Sophie's work explores the human condition through figurative depictions of people at all ages and stages.

Gemma Scott: Gemma is a painter, illustrator, and printmaker. Her work is bright, detailed, and playful, and takes inspiration from her surroundings in Fife and life with two little girls.

May Snaddon: May’s paintings are mainly focused on the natural world, in particular, water and the many ways it can be represented.

Kathleen Taylor - Taylor Art and Gifts: Kathleen experiments with watercolours, acrylic, inks and mixed media, loving a variety of landscapes, flowers and abstracts.

Hazel Terry: Hazel's paintings are of the nature she encounters in Scotland and in Norfolk.

Sarah Wakeford Art: Sarah is inspired by adventures to wild places, rugged coastlines, mountains and dramatic skies.

Susan Warner - We Are Amused: Susan’s work is a mix of digital collage and typography using word play, lyrics and affirmations to create one-off art prints.

Largo/Leven/Methil

SK Furniture Design: SK Furniture has been through a lot of changes over the last year with the addition of a laser cutting and engraving business, and mezzanine floors added to keep the machine floor clear.

Lisa Tee: Lisa's medium is watercolour. She paints truth, honesty and love, mixed with the beauty of the ordinary.

Lundin Links

Simon Ward: Simon Ward is a Ceramic Artist whose work focusses on the throw away, damaged and rejected ceramic artefacts.

North Queensferry

Mary Farrell Design: Mary is a jewellery designer and printmaker whose inspiration is drawn from both natural and industrial forms, combining the linear and abstract in pieces which play with form, pattern, and texture.

Karen Trotter: ​Karen works across many media including painting, printmaking and assemblages.