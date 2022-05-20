Art gallery in Jack Vettriano's Fife home town hosts its own exhibition

Award-winning Affordable Arts, based at 194 High Street, Lower Methil, will host its exhibition from June 17 to October 23, mirroriing the dates of the Kirkcaldy exhibition.

On display at Affordable Arts will be a large selection of signed, limited-edition prints, including rare and sold out editions.

It will also be displaying a small selection of artist and studio proofs, and a large selection of framed older, open edition prints, as well as five original unseen Jack Hoggan paintings.

Affordable Arts in Lower Methil will open its exhibition next month.

Jack Hoggan is Vettriano’s birth name.

He changed his name to Vettriano – his mother's maiden name – when he became a full-time artist.

Ryan McPhee, who opened Affordable Arts in April of last year and went on to win best art gallery in Fife, believes it is fitting to have a Vettriano exhibition in Methil, being the artist’s home town and where he grew up.

A major exhibition of Jack Vettriano's early work will be held in Kirkcaldy.

Ryan said: “It's a great opportunity to see some of his work, and to see his paintings from his early years as Jack Hoggan. The previously unseen pieces from before he became famous are really worth viewing.”

The exhibition at Affordable Arts, Lower Methil, from June 17 to October 23, will be open Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, with viewings outwith these hours available by appointment. Entry is free.

For more information about Affordable Arts and its upcoming exhibition, go to www.facebook.com/Affordablearts.

Meanwhile, running on the same dates at Kirkcaldy Galleries is Jack Vettriano: The Early Years exhibition.

Vettriano decided the time was right to publicly acknowledge some of his earliest works chose to do so in Fife in recognition of where he spent his formative years.

Co-curated with the artist, it is a celebration of his extraordinary career and will bring together works he painted in his 20s until he moved to London in 2000.