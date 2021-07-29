Artist marks 20 years painting the East Neuk with new exhibition

Jennifer Thomson will be showing off her work in Elie.

The exhibition will be on show at the Old Post Office, Links Place, Elie from August 1-14.

More than 20 years ago, while working as an art teacher at Madras College, Jennifer had her first ever solo exhibition in Elie. The exhibition was a complete sell-out and it was at that point Jennifer began her career as a full-time artist.

From then on Jennifer exhibited regularly in the East Neuk, St Andrews and Edinburgh. Her reputation grew throughout Scotland, then the rest of the UK, and before long she was sending paintings as far afield as the USA, Hong Kong and Australia. Her work is collected by organisations such as The Royal Bank of Scotland, The City Arts Centre and The British Golf Museum and she has been commissioned by Scotmid, Scotrail, The Ladies Golf Union, Toyota and Esso to name a few.

During lockdown her painting entitled ‘Clapping For Our Carers’ raised around £15,000 for charity, and another, ‘What A Pantomime!’, raised several thousand to help Capital Theatres during this difficult time.

Jennifer has a unique style of painting which is packed full of colour and joy, with an element of humour too. At art college she studied the work of the Naive Artists with their bright colours and positive uplifting message. Her aim as an artist is to paint the happy moments in life capturing the love of family, friends and our surroundings.

She said: “Having worked as an artist for over 20 years I have gained a clear understanding of how important art is in our daily lives. Paintings can enhance lives by bringing joy, a sense of meaning, connection and even a healing quality. I have seen this clearly when working with children in schools, with the elderly in care homes and also with dementia groups. Knowing that my art can contribute so positively to the world keeps me doing what I enjoy doing the most.

"I never tire of painting the East Neuk. It is such a beautiful place with a potential painting around every corner. This area of Scottish coastline sums up the essence of my work because it is the backdrop for so many happy times spent with the people we love.”

If you would like a boost of positivity, colour and joy, this exhibition is well worth a visit – especially if you enjoy the East Neuk. The exhibition will include her latest collection of East Neuk paintings along with prints, cards, placemats, calendars, tea towels and more. Jennifer is excited to be exhibiting in Elie again, to celebrate 20 happy years painting the East Neuk.

The venue will be open every day between 10.30am-5pm daily. Admission to the exhibition is free.