Doors open to art exhibition in new new venue in Glenrothes

It runs in the Club's premises upstairs at Caledonia House in the town’s Saltire Centre from Saturday, November 11 until Sunday 19th November 2023.

Entry is free and members of the public are invited to visit to see and possibly purchase a wide range of pictures and crafts from from 10:00am to 4:00pm daily.