Doors open to art exhibition in new new venue in Glenrothes
Glenrothes Art Club’s annual exhibition opens this week in a new venue.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
It runs in the Club's premises upstairs at Caledonia House in the town’s Saltire Centre from Saturday, November 11 until Sunday 19th November 2023.
Entry is free and members of the public are invited to visit to see and possibly purchase a wide range of pictures and crafts from from 10:00am to 4:00pm daily.
The exhibition will be officially opened at 2:00pm on Saturday 11th by Dot Black, a well-known local artist and teacher. Members of the public are welcome to attend.