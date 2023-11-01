Family with Fife links set for exhibition of painting, printmaking and ceramics
Leo du Feu, Dorothea Reid and Susan Smith will host their exhibition at the Life Rooms on Dundas Street in Edinburgh between November 4 and 9.
The exhibition is subtitled ‘a family exhibition of painting, printmaking and ceramics’ with Dorothea and Susan being first cousins and Susan and Leo being mother and son.
Leo and Susan now live and work from a studio in Burntisland having both attended Edinburgh College of Art. Dorothea and Susan grew up near Peterhead but Dorothea has since relocated to Buckinghamshire.
The family came together shortly after Leo’s graduation in 2006 as they explored the woods around Dorothea’s home near the ancient woodland of Burnham Beeches. Here they discussed plans to exhibit together.
The resulting works are inspired by nature with each artist using a variety of mediums to convey their interest in places, landscapes, plants and creatures.