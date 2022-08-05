Fife artist's exhibition tells the story of his walk along Hadrian's Wall

Neil Scott, an artist based in Pitlessie, walked the length of the wall from Bowness-on Solway in the west to Wallsend in the east over an eight-day period in April 2015. Now the story of his walk will be told in ‘Walking the Wall’, at Castlehill Association Community Centre, from Friday to Monday, August 12 to 15.

Neil said: “I have been interested in the wall ever since first hearing about it in history lessons at primary school, so I decided to make a journey along the Hadrian’s Wall Path as a way of discovering more about it.

“I will be exhibiting art work I have made about the experience of walking the wall and learning about its history. The exhibition consists of four large-scale sculptures, one video projection, one large drawing and an accompanying book. It will also include activity sheets and games for younger visitors.

Neil Scott's exhibition tells the story of his eight-day walk along the length of Hadrian's Wall.

"This year marks the 1900th anniversary of the beginning of construction of Hadrian’s Wall and there is a year-long festival to celebrate it. This seemed like an appropriate time to finish the project by showing the work publicly."

Neil studied Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee and San Diego State University in California, graduating in 2008.

He works primarily in sculpture but also uses photography, video and drawing.

Past projects have included ‘Union’ (2012) with Stuart McAdam, when they built a canoe to travel from Glasgow to Pittenweem via the Forth and Clyde Canal; ‘Balgay Gift’ (2014) for Generator Projects ‘Utopia’ programme, when he built and installed a tree swing in Balgay Park in Dundee; and ‘Treehouse’ (2013 – present), an independent comics collective which he co-founded, featuring comics creators from throughout the UK.

Entry to ‘Walking the Wall’ will be free, although donations to castlehill Community Association would be welcomed. It will be open 5-9pm on the opening night, and then 11am-4pm each day.