Fife artists set to open their doors for the 20th anniversary of East Neuk Open Studios

This year is the 20th anniversary of East Neuk Open Studios, which takes place on June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2. (Pic: East Neuk Open Studios)

There’s always something new to see during the event, whether it’s new works from well established artists, or new members joining the thriving organisation, and this year is no different.

Artists along the East Neuk creatives’ coastal strip, which runs from Lower Largo to Kingsbarns, will be opening their doors during the weekends of June 24 and 25 and July 1 and 2 to show off their works to locals and visitors alike.

Philippa Mitchell, ENOS chairperson, said: “This year is a milestone for us. The first East Neuk Open Studios event took place in 2003, so this is our 21st year of opening and our 20th anniversary. Our artist number are back up to pre-Covid levels, and we are looking forward to greeting our summer visitors.

"We have a fantastic art trail through the coastal villages of the East Neuk of Fife, with its golden beaches, birdlife, terracotta roofs, cobbled streets and its colourful harbours – and there’s no better time to visit than when our talented local artists, designers and makers invite you into their homes and studios to view and chat about their work.

"Our brochure has examples of artists’ work, maps and other tips to help people follow the trail, and there’s a wealth of information about each artist online. Every artist has their own unique style, with an exciting range of paintings, prints, jewellery, cards, photographs, textiles, ceramics and glass art on sale.

"Venues will also display our new large red balloon signs to make them very easy to spot.”

Lavinia Kilbride, treasurer, explains how she came to be involved. She said: “The East Neuk has always attracted artists and there is a rich seam of very talented people who take part in the Open Studios events. In the past we would visit the East Neuk Open Studios, then around six years ago when we moved here I decided to join the growing collective of artists and I now exhibit my Wee Woolies at ENOS events.

"There is something for everyone at the Open Studios and it will not disappoint. It also gives you an opportunity to speak to artists about their work gaining an insight you might not have otherwise.”

Membership secretary Susan McMillan added: “I love being part of the exciting and diverse group of artists providing an insight into the life of an artist during East Neuk Open Studios, especially this year being its 20th anniversary. I can’t wait to see all our visitors.”

Details of all the participating artists can be found in the 2023 brochure, which is available in local shops, cafes and other outlets in the East Neuk. The information is also available on the ENOS website at www.eastneukopenstudios.org

