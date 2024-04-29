Fife novelist Victoria MacKenzie wins Kett’s Books’ Trevor Ellingworth Award for her debut novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ms MacKenzie was presented with the award on Friday 26 April at a talk given by the author hosted by Kett’s Books at Becketts Chapel in Wymondham. ‘For Thy Great Pain Have Mercy On My Little Pain’, published by Bloomsbury in 2023, was also named the winner of the Scottish National First Book Awards 2023.

Set in the 14th Century, Ms Mackenzie’s novel explores the lives of two mediaeval mystics from Norfolk, Julian of Norwich and Margery Kempe, from Kings Lynn (known as Bishops Lynn at the time) who wrote the first known books in English by women.

Trevor Ellingworth was instrumental in the setting up of Kett’s Books as a volunteer-run bookshop and the award was established in 2022 in recognition and celebration of his long standing support and loyalty to the book shop. The prize is awarded annually to recognise new writing about East Anglia, which adds to our enjoyment and understanding of the region.

Kett's Bookshop Manager, Tracy Kenny with Novelist, Victoria Mackenzie

Victoria MacKenzie said:

“It's an absolute privilege to receive the Ellingworth Award, in honour of someone who valued books and bookshops so highly and who gave so much of his own time to their cause. I thank Kett's Books, and its volunteers, from the bottom of my heart, for recognising my novel, which celebrates the life of two of Norfolk's most important women writers.”

Tracy Kenny, manager of Kett’s Books said: