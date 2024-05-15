In Pictures: Burntisland's CommunARTY celebrated the town's creativity

The communARTY brought the community together through art and their creativity, while helping to fundraise to give the local skate park a new lease of life.

Kerrie Jarvis, a local mum of three and artist, organised the event in a bid to raise money to paint the town’s skate park as well as celebrating the wealth of art and creativity that happens around the town.

The event showcased the work of many local people, including school pupils, and covered everything from painting, illustration, digital art, photography, creative writing, sewing and knitting.

Kerrie had set some community art challenges as a way of inspiring people to get involved, including using a place or person in Burntisland as inspiration; creating a bollard cover; making a bird feeder or bird house; writing a poem about Burntisland and creating a design for the skate park repaint.

The hall at the Toll Centre was transformed into an exhibition space for the event on Saturday, showcasing everyone’s creations.

Kerrie said: “It was a really good day. We had a good turn out, and the art on display was fantastic.

"The kids at the school had done amazingly, there were so many skate park designs I was running out of wall space.

"The hall looked great and was full of art work and different groups.”

The event raised almost £250, which will be put in a justgiving page, with the aim of raising enough money to give the skate park a new colourful look.

Kerrie expressed her thanks to everyone who made the day possible including those local artists displaying their work; the team at the Toll Centre; everyone who took part in the community art challenges and created something for the event; the businesses who donated to the raffle and all those who came along on the day.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/724871926148454

1 . Toll Centre - Burntisland - Fife - Art Exhibition - local artist Ray Kelly with poet Iain Gray - credit- Fife Photo Agency Local artist Ray Kelly with poet Iain Gray -credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

2 . Toll Centre - Burntisland - Fife - Art Exhibition - local artist Ray Kelly - credit- Fife Photo Agency Local artist Ray Kelly -credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales

3 . Toll Centre - Burntisland - Fife - Art Exhibition - local artist Jo Hobbett credit- Fife Photo Agency Jo Hobbett credit- Fife Photo Agency Photo: Photo Sales