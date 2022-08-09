Join author Ian Rankin and artist Jack Vettriano for an evening of conversation in Kirkcaldy

Old pals Jack Vettriano and Ian Rankin will be in conversation at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy next month.

Author Ian Rankin and artist Jack Vettriano will be ‘in conversation’ in Kirkcaldy’s St Bryce Kirk on Thursday, September 1 – just along the road from Kirkcaldy Galleries where the artist’s current exhibition is on show.

The pair are old pals and as well as taking a critical look at the artist’s ‘early years’ work they will be discussing the importance of Kirkcaldy to both of them.

Renowned for his Inspector Rebus crime novel series, a host of literature awards and appearances on TV, Ian Rankin grew up in Cardenden.

He was knighted in the Queen’s birthday honours for his services to literature and charity.

While Scotland’s best known living artist, Jack Vettriano grew up in Leven and Methil.

His current exhibition in the Lang Toun, Jack Vettriano: The Early Years, celebrates the full spectrum of his career, showing paintings never publicly exhibited before, as well as the showstoppers such as The Singing Butler, Billy Boys and Bluebird at Bonneville.

The event is a rare opportunity to hear two of the Kingdom’s most famous and favourite sons talk about projects and places that are dear to them.

This ‘in conversation’ event is also supporting culture in all its forms for Fife’s communities, helping people to learn, laugh and come together.

Both Ian and Jack are donating their time, and all profits from the evening will go to support the work of OnFife.

Christine McLean, head of cultural heritage and wellbeing for OnFife, said: “This is a unique opportunity to spend time with two of Fife’s best known cultural figures together under one roof.

"Both have spoken in the past at how Fife shaped them as writer and artist respectively and this is a rare chance to hear them in person.

"That the pair are old pals adds to their rapport and it promises to be an evening to remember.”

Jack Vettriano and Ian Rankin In Conversation takes place at St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, September 1.