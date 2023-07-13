Largo Arts Week: Packed programme of arts, music and food as villages prepare to welcome visitors

Now in its fourth year, the programme of events run from Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 23. The festival will feature an array of arts and crafts by artists, sculptors and makers exhibiting in 37 open studios in Lower Largo, Upper Largo and Lundin Links.

Lower Largo – the birthplace of Alexander Selkirk, the man who inspired the story of Robinson Crusoe – has in recent years become a creative hub for a range of artists inspired by its coast and countryside. As well as the open studios, music and food will feature strongly in the Arts Week with free evenign gigs at local hotels and food trucks offering gourmet street food.

Community cafe and venue, The Aurrie in Lower Largo is also staging a week-long programme including the return of comedian and broadcaster Fred McAulay for a sold-out show and children’s entertainment in the shape of Artie’s Singing Kettle.

Some of Alan Faulds' work that will be on display as part of Largo Arts Week. (pic: submitted)

Dougi McMillan, director of Largo Arts Week, said: “It’s gearing up to be a tremendous week with so many talented artists opening their studios and bands playing live every night in local hotels.”

Free evening entertainment will be offered by The Upper Largo Hotel and the Crusoe Hotel featuring popular Fife bands including Passing Sages, Best Dressed Blues Band, Rewind and Astral Suns as well as new faces such as Sleekit. The festival closes with a return of the Omar Afif and the Gnawa Trance Fusion band whose blend of Moroccan folk, jazz and blues will sound out in an open-air gig against the backdrop of historic Largo pier.