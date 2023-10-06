Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ‘Roads to Success ‘exhibition is being held at Lochgelly Centre. It will run for the whole month, and focuses on helping those recovering from mental health. The exhibition was opened by local artist Kerry Wilson.

Samantha Bennet, health and wellbeing coordinator at Wheatley Care, said: “These groups help as part of a recovery process, it is a great opportunity for talents to be recognised. This is an opportunity for artists, family and staff to come together and celebrate the success”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is being run in conjunction with NHS Fife Mental Health occupational therapy department and Wheatley Care Contact Point, and is the result of art therapy sessions run by occupational therapy departments at hospitals in Stratheden, Whytemans Brae and Dunfermline. People who will have their artwork displayed said they have benefited from the art therapy groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition displays works created by those involved with various centres around Fife (Pic: Submitted)

One said: “It is an achievement to see my work being displayed and for people to admire my work. I enjoy going to the art group every week, meeting others and being part of a group. It gives me a reason to get up.”

Another said: “The group helps me relax which benefits my mental health. Very much looking forward to the exhibition events day”.