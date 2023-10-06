Lochgelly mental health art exhibition opportunity to share success
The ‘Roads to Success ‘exhibition is being held at Lochgelly Centre. It will run for the whole month, and focuses on helping those recovering from mental health. The exhibition was opened by local artist Kerry Wilson.
Samantha Bennet, health and wellbeing coordinator at Wheatley Care, said: “These groups help as part of a recovery process, it is a great opportunity for talents to be recognised. This is an opportunity for artists, family and staff to come together and celebrate the success”.
It is being run in conjunction with NHS Fife Mental Health occupational therapy department and Wheatley Care Contact Point, and is the result of art therapy sessions run by occupational therapy departments at hospitals in Stratheden, Whytemans Brae and Dunfermline. People who will have their artwork displayed said they have benefited from the art therapy groups.
One said: “It is an achievement to see my work being displayed and for people to admire my work. I enjoy going to the art group every week, meeting others and being part of a group. It gives me a reason to get up.”
Another said: “The group helps me relax which benefits my mental health. Very much looking forward to the exhibition events day”.
The partnership has been running for 24 years, with many patients being referred to Contact Point after their hospital admission.