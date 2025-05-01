Open Studios North Fife set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Scotland’s longest running artists’ open studio weekends celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Open Studios North Fife will be celebrating the milestone with a record number of artists taking part this year and special events.

The first Open Studios North Fife event took place in 2006 with 14 artists taking part, however this weekend 95 studios will be opening their doors and welcoming visitors in towns and villages across the north of the Kingdom from Saturday, May 3 to Monday, May 5.

Studios in the likes of Cupar, St Andrews, Newport-on-Tay, Tayport, Wormit, Newburgh and Falkland will all be taking part this year.

Fife Basketmakers will be demonstrating basket weaving over the weekend.

The free event, which started with a chance conversation between mums Alison Strachan and Lucy Turner at the school gates in Auchtermuchty in 2005 is bouncing back after the difficulties of the Covid pandemic lockdown.

Cally Nurse, new chair of the voluntary committee and a Newburgh-based artist, said: “Thanks to dedicated volunteers and support from Fife Council, the event is making a steady recovery with 8000 studio visits in 2024 but it has still not reached the pre Covid levels.

"We are hoping that the printed brochure, 15 newcomers plus a range of special activities will help boost the visitor numbers this year."

The event’s continued success is partly down to its main founding principle – that the space open to the public must be where the artist works and creates.

Cally explained: “Artists tend to work out of sight and in isolation so letting people into their studio can be a big decision.

"It is very different to showing work in a gallery or village hall. Visitors can chat to them, see how they work and learn a bit about their techniques.

"This year we have added three exhibitions, the launch of an art film venue and basket weaving demonstrations to the programme.”

Blacksmith artist Jim Shears, who has a workshop in Gateside, has been taking part in the open studios event every year since 2005, said: “I’m very grateful to Open Studios because every year I’ve received so many commissions. You could trace my success back to being part of Open Studios when it first started.”

Among the additional elements this year is the chance for people to learn more about the traditional craft of willow basket weaving.

Artist and maker Lise Bech is opening her home studio in Freuchie and Fife Basketmakers group will be demonstrating their skills to visitors over the weekend.

Members of the group include beginners interested in using natural materials to create functional and decorative objects, and more experienced artists wishing to extend their skills and learn different techniques.

Some are involved in growing willow in their gardens and public spaces and Lise Bech’s own garden features a Salictarium - 10 different varieties of Salix (willow)

The brochure with details on this year’s Open Studios North Fife can be found here

More information can also be found at www.openstudiosfife.co.uk