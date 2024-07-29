Over 140 artists to showcase their talents and creativity at Pittenweem Arts Festival 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 140 exhibitors and five invited artists will be showcasing their work in the coming days as the 2024 Pittenweem Arts Festival gets underway.

The week-long event runs from Saturday, August 3 to Saturday, August 10.

Huge crowds are expected to flock to the East Neuk village for the annual event, where this year they can see the intricate textile arts of Pauline Burbridge, the dynamic drawings of Charles Poulsen, the provocative art of brothers David and Robert Mach and the photography and film-making of Liam Dickson.

Among other works they will also be able to see the ceramic works of Jennifer Alford, this year’s Henderson Bursary Award winner.

Over 140 exhibitors will be showcasing their work in venues around Pittenweem for this year's Arts Festival. (Pic: Submitted)

The arts festival transforms the village into a sprawling canvas of creativity during its run each year, with galleries popping up in homes, businesses and local halls.

The 2024 event sees new venues added and many first time exhibitors in Pittenweem.

One of the new venues this year is Pittenweem Tennis Club, which has netted three prominent artists from across Scotland.

Hayley Mills, well-known local Fife artist; Pauline Beautyman, popular potter from Dunoon, and Jade Stout, contemporary landscape painter from Falkirk, will be displaying their work in the club.

The five invited artists who will be at the 2024 Pittenweem Arts Festival (pic: Julie Arbuthnott)

The trio have come together through the unique nature of the arts festival which brings a community of artists together.

Victoria White, from the tennis club, said: “We wanted to support the festival and artists through opening our club house as a venue and raise awareness of the tennis club at the same time. We are delighted to host these three talented artists and hope that visitors will come along to support us.”

Organisers are excited to see the 2024 event get underway, providing another opportunity for artists to display their talents and creativity.

A spokesperson for the festival said: “From tucked-away galleries to unexpected open spaces, the festival offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate art in various forms. With new venues secured, many of our artists are exhibiting at Pittenweem for the first time.

“Pittenweem Arts Festival is not merely an exhibition of stunning artworks; it's a vibrant celebration filled with events for everyone. From dawn until dusk, the village of Pittenweem buzzes with activity, offering a variety of events that cater to art lovers of all ages. Whether you're looking for family-friendly activities, creative workshops for children, or evening arts events to enjoy with friends, the festival offers something special for you every day.”

This year the Pittenweem Arts Festival has unveiled a refreshed brand and a new website. The rebranding reflects the festival’s ongoing evolution and its commitment to enhancing visitor experience. The updated website aims to make exploring the festival line-up, engaging with events and planning visits easier than ever.

The spokesperson added: “These enhancements reaffirm our dedication to making art accessible and engaging for all.”