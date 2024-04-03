Phone box exhibition KELP! is launched by sea lover and Fife eco-artist Cally Nurse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

KELP! by Fife-based, sea lover and eco-artist, Cally Nurse runs until June 29.

Cally started working with seaweed in 2021 during her Masters in Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, University of Dundee. She also has a studio in Newburgh.

She explained: “Kelp forests play a key role in the health of our sea and the air we breathe as well as protecting fragile coasts and supporting an amazing array of marine life.

KELP! can be seen in Cellardyke (Pics: Submitted)

“I usually let the natural colours of seaweed set the tone for my work but the red of the phone box made me think differently about this project. Red is the colour of warning and there’s no doubt that our kelp forests are in danger. We really need to strengthen the protection of our coast so the kelp can in turn can help us mitigate some effects of the climate emergency.”

The artworks are made of washed-up kelp stipes which Cally has shaped and painted. The pieces are combined with mirror to provide a visual connection between us and the kelp.

“One of the key ideas behind all my work is ‘collaborative survival’ which means working together with the natural world for mutual benefit - give and take rather than just take. A balanced, regenerative, and sustainable approach is the only way forward if we are to continue to flourish.”